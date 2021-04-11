Alexa
Nets sign Alize Johnson to multiyear contract

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 23:15
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) shoots as Brooklyn Nets' Alize Johnson (24) and Tyler Johnson, right, defend in the first half during an NBA basketba...
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) shoots as Brooklyn Nets' Alize Johnson (24) and Tyler Johnson, right, defend in the first half during an NBA basketba...

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets signed Alize Johnson to a multiyear contract Sunday after the forward's solid play during his two 10-day contracts.

Johnson has appeared in six games, averaging 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in about 13 minutes per game and shooting 65.7% from the field.

He signed his first 10-day deal on March 22 and two nights later had team highs of 23 points and 15 rebounds off the bench in a loss at Utah.

Johnson played for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League this season before joining the Nets, averaging 16.6 points and 13.3 rebounds in 15 games.

Updated : 2021-04-12 00:24 GMT+08:00

