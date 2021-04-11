All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Washington
|41
|26
|11
|4
|56
|138
|125
|13-5-2
|13-6-2
|6-4-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|41
|26
|11
|4
|56
|122
|96
|17-2-2
|9-9-2
|7-3-0
|Pittsburgh
|41
|26
|13
|2
|54
|141
|116
|16-3-1
|10-10-1
|7-2-1
|Boston
|38
|21
|11
|6
|48
|108
|96
|10-5-3
|11-6-3
|5-3-2
|Philadelphia
|40
|19
|15
|6
|44
|119
|143
|9-8-3
|10-7-3
|4-4-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|40
|19
|16
|5
|43
|131
|109
|9-7-3
|10-9-2
|6-3-1
|New Jersey
|39
|14
|19
|6
|34
|101
|127
|4-14-3
|10-5-3
|3-5-2
|Buffalo
|40
|9
|25
|6
|24
|93
|141
|4-13-4
|5-12-2
|3-5-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Carolina
|40
|27
|9
|4
|58
|132
|99
|14-2-4
|13-7-0
|7-2-1
|Tampa Bay
|41
|28
|11
|2
|58
|141
|101
|15-4-0
|13-7-2
|5-5-0
|Florida
|42
|26
|12
|4
|56
|133
|115
|14-4-3
|12-8-1
|6-4-0
|Nashville
|42
|22
|19
|1
|45
|109
|119
|11-9-0
|11-10-1
|8-2-0
|Chicago
|42
|19
|18
|5
|43
|118
|132
|11-8-2
|8-10-3
|5-5-0
|Dallas
|39
|15
|14
|10
|40
|109
|101
|8-6-7
|7-8-3
|5-3-2
|Columbus
|43
|15
|20
|8
|38
|109
|141
|8-8-6
|7-12-2
|2-7-1
|Detroit
|43
|14
|23
|6
|34
|96
|139
|9-9-4
|5-14-2
|4-4-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Colorado
|40
|27
|9
|4
|58
|142
|95
|17-4-2
|10-5-2
|7-1-2
|Vegas
|39
|26
|11
|2
|54
|127
|92
|15-4-2
|11-7-0
|5-4-1
|Minnesota
|40
|24
|13
|3
|51
|119
|109
|14-4-0
|10-9-3
|5-3-2
|St. Louis
|41
|19
|16
|6
|44
|119
|128
|7-9-4
|12-7-2
|3-6-1
|Arizona
|41
|19
|17
|5
|43
|114
|129
|10-8-3
|9-9-2
|6-4-0
|San Jose
|40
|18
|18
|4
|40
|113
|133
|8-8-2
|10-10-2
|6-4-0
|Los Angeles
|40
|16
|18
|6
|38
|110
|117
|7-7-4
|9-11-2
|3-7-0
|Anaheim
|41
|12
|22
|7
|31
|92
|133
|5-13-4
|7-9-3
|3-6-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Toronto
|41
|28
|10
|3
|59
|139
|105
|14-6-2
|14-4-1
|9-0-1
|Winnipeg
|41
|25
|13
|3
|53
|134
|109
|11-6-2
|14-7-1
|7-2-1
|Edmonton
|42
|25
|15
|2
|52
|134
|120
|13-8-0
|12-7-2
|6-2-2
|Montreal
|38
|17
|12
|9
|43
|118
|108
|8-8-2
|9-4-7
|4-4-2
|Calgary
|41
|17
|21
|3
|37
|108
|124
|10-9-1
|7-12-2
|2-8-0
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|100
|120
|9-9-2
|7-9-1
|6-3-1
|Ottawa
|42
|13
|25
|4
|30
|112
|159
|8-9-4
|5-16-0
|3-5-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Dallas 4, Florida 1
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2
Toronto 6, Ottawa 5
Detroit 5, Carolina 4, SO
St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 0
Calgary 5, Edmonton 0
Los Angeles 4, San Jose 2
Winnipeg 5, Montreal 0
Chicago 4, Columbus 3
Vancouver at Calgary, ppd
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.