Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 22:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Washington 41 26 11 4 56 138 125 13-5-2 13-6-2 6-4-0
N.Y. Islanders 41 26 11 4 56 122 96 17-2-2 9-9-2 7-3-0
Pittsburgh 41 26 13 2 54 141 116 16-3-1 10-10-1 7-2-1
Boston 38 21 11 6 48 108 96 10-5-3 11-6-3 5-3-2
Philadelphia 40 19 15 6 44 119 143 9-8-3 10-7-3 4-4-2
N.Y. Rangers 40 19 16 5 43 131 109 9-7-3 10-9-2 6-3-1
New Jersey 39 14 19 6 34 101 127 4-14-3 10-5-3 3-5-2
Buffalo 40 9 25 6 24 93 141 4-13-4 5-12-2 3-5-2
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Carolina 40 27 9 4 58 132 99 14-2-4 13-7-0 7-2-1
Tampa Bay 41 28 11 2 58 141 101 15-4-0 13-7-2 5-5-0
Florida 42 26 12 4 56 133 115 14-4-3 12-8-1 6-4-0
Nashville 42 22 19 1 45 109 119 11-9-0 11-10-1 8-2-0
Chicago 42 19 18 5 43 118 132 11-8-2 8-10-3 5-5-0
Dallas 39 15 14 10 40 109 101 8-6-7 7-8-3 5-3-2
Columbus 43 15 20 8 38 109 141 8-8-6 7-12-2 2-7-1
Detroit 43 14 23 6 34 96 139 9-9-4 5-14-2 4-4-2
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Colorado 40 27 9 4 58 142 95 17-4-2 10-5-2 7-1-2
Vegas 39 26 11 2 54 127 92 15-4-2 11-7-0 5-4-1
Minnesota 40 24 13 3 51 119 109 14-4-0 10-9-3 5-3-2
St. Louis 41 19 16 6 44 119 128 7-9-4 12-7-2 3-6-1
Arizona 41 19 17 5 43 114 129 10-8-3 9-9-2 6-4-0
San Jose 40 18 18 4 40 113 133 8-8-2 10-10-2 6-4-0
Los Angeles 40 16 18 6 38 110 117 7-7-4 9-11-2 3-7-0
Anaheim 41 12 22 7 31 92 133 5-13-4 7-9-3 3-6-1
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Toronto 41 28 10 3 59 139 105 14-6-2 14-4-1 9-0-1
Winnipeg 41 25 13 3 53 134 109 11-6-2 14-7-1 7-2-1
Edmonton 42 25 15 2 52 134 120 13-8-0 12-7-2 6-2-2
Montreal 38 17 12 9 43 118 108 8-8-2 9-4-7 4-4-2
Calgary 41 17 21 3 37 108 124 10-9-1 7-12-2 2-8-0
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 9-9-2 7-9-1 6-3-1
Ottawa 42 13 25 4 30 112 159 8-9-4 5-16-0 3-5-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Saturday's Games

Dallas 4, Florida 1

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2

Toronto 6, Ottawa 5

Detroit 5, Carolina 4, SO

St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 0

Calgary 5, Edmonton 0

Los Angeles 4, San Jose 2

Winnipeg 5, Montreal 0

Chicago 4, Columbus 3

Vancouver at Calgary, ppd

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-12 00:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Japanese student dies 45 days after scooter accident in Taiwan
Japanese student dies 45 days after scooter accident in Taiwan
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation
Taiwan to recruit extra 300 foreign English teachers
Taiwan to recruit extra 300 foreign English teachers
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Death toll in Taiwan train derailment revised down to 49
Death toll in Taiwan train derailment revised down to 49
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
US issues new guidelines for government contacts with Taiwan
US issues new guidelines for government contacts with Taiwan