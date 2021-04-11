All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|18
|13
|4
|1
|0
|27
|58
|39
|Hartford
|15
|8
|6
|1
|0
|17
|54
|46
|Bridgeport
|15
|3
|11
|1
|0
|7
|30
|57
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|26
|19
|5
|1
|1
|40
|85
|61
|Manitoba
|23
|10
|11
|2
|0
|22
|67
|68
|Toronto
|21
|10
|10
|0
|1
|21
|67
|70
|Stockton
|21
|9
|11
|1
|0
|19
|63
|65
|Belleville
|19
|7
|11
|1
|0
|15
|46
|64
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|20
|15
|4
|0
|1
|31
|86
|54
|Texas
|24
|11
|11
|2
|0
|24
|73
|81
|Iowa
|22
|9
|9
|4
|0
|22
|65
|82
|Cleveland
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|58
|42
|Grand Rapids
|16
|8
|6
|2
|0
|18
|51
|46
|Rockford
|20
|7
|12
|1
|0
|15
|58
|77
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|20
|13
|5
|2
|0
|28
|64
|50
|Lehigh Valley
|18
|12
|3
|2
|1
|27
|61
|53
|Syracuse
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|63
|49
|Rochester
|17
|8
|6
|2
|1
|19
|55
|65
|WB/Scranton
|19
|7
|7
|3
|2
|19
|57
|67
|Binghamton
|19
|4
|9
|5
|1
|14
|50
|72
|Utica
|11
|6
|4
|0
|1
|13
|37
|38
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Henderson
|24
|18
|6
|0
|0
|36
|80
|55
|San Diego
|29
|17
|12
|0
|0
|34
|97
|92
|Bakersfield
|24
|14
|9
|0
|1
|29
|84
|67
|San Jose
|22
|8
|8
|4
|2
|22
|60
|75
|Colorado
|20
|9
|8
|2
|1
|21
|59
|62
|Ontario
|26
|9
|14
|3
|0
|21
|84
|102
|Tucson
|23
|9
|13
|1
|0
|19
|64
|77
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Hartford 6, Providence 1
Laval 4, Toronto 3
Manitoba 3, Belleville 2
WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 4
Cleveland 9, Rochester 2
Chicago 5, Iowa 4
Syracuse 5, Utica 1
Bakersfield 4, San Jose 1
Tucson 4, San Diego 1
Colorado 3, Texas 0
Rockford at Grand Rapids, ppd
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, ppd
Bakersfield at Ontario, ppd
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Belleville at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.