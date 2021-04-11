Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 22:09
All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 18 13 4 1 0 27 58 39
Hartford 15 8 6 1 0 17 54 46
Bridgeport 15 3 11 1 0 7 30 57
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61
Manitoba 23 10 11 2 0 22 67 68
Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70
Stockton 21 9 11 1 0 19 63 65
Belleville 19 7 11 1 0 15 46 64
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 20 15 4 0 1 31 86 54
Texas 24 11 11 2 0 24 73 81
Iowa 22 9 9 4 0 22 65 82
Cleveland 15 9 5 1 0 19 58 42
Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46
Rockford 20 7 12 1 0 15 58 77
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 20 13 5 2 0 28 64 50
Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53
Syracuse 17 10 6 1 0 21 63 49
Rochester 17 8 6 2 1 19 55 65
WB/Scranton 19 7 7 3 2 19 57 67
Binghamton 19 4 9 5 1 14 50 72
Utica 11 6 4 0 1 13 37 38
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 24 18 6 0 0 36 80 55
San Diego 29 17 12 0 0 34 97 92
Bakersfield 24 14 9 0 1 29 84 67
San Jose 22 8 8 4 2 22 60 75
Colorado 20 9 8 2 1 21 59 62
Ontario 26 9 14 3 0 21 84 102
Tucson 23 9 13 1 0 19 64 77

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Hartford 6, Providence 1

Laval 4, Toronto 3

Manitoba 3, Belleville 2

WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 4

Cleveland 9, Rochester 2

Chicago 5, Iowa 4

Syracuse 5, Utica 1

Bakersfield 4, San Jose 1

Tucson 4, San Diego 1

Colorado 3, Texas 0

Rockford at Grand Rapids, ppd

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, ppd

Bakersfield at Ontario, ppd

Sunday's Games

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Belleville at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-12 00:23 GMT+08:00

