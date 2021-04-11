Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 22:09
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Sunday, April 11, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 42 23 46 69 12 16 8 0 8 152 15.1
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 42 22 39 61 23 16 10 1 6 123 17.9
Mitchell Marner Toronto 41 14 38 52 21 16 0 0 2 111 12.6
Patrick Kane Chicago 42 14 38 52 5 14 3 0 2 138 10.1
Auston Matthews Toronto 38 31 21 52 19 10 9 0 9 158 19.6
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 36 15 33 48 22 28 5 0 2 150 10.0
Brad Marchand Boston 36 19 29 48 16 36 3 3 3 91 20.9
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 41 15 32 47 -2 12 3 0 3 86 17.4
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 40 16 31 47 9 18 4 1 4 121 13.2
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 40 23 24 47 19 22 7 0 5 135 17.0
Aleksander Barkov Florida 36 17 26 43 12 8 4 1 4 131 13.0
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 40 8 34 42 -2 8 3 0 2 91 8.8
Mark Stone Vegas 38 12 30 42 18 22 2 0 7 66 18.2
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 29 12 30 42 11 2 5 0 0 85 14.1
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 42 14 28 42 -5 24 4 0 1 89 15.7
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 41 17 25 42 8 22 4 0 4 103 16.5
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 41 17 24 41 16 7 5 0 5 126 13.5
David Perron St. Louis 41 13 27 40 2 20 5 0 2 117 11.1
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 41 13 27 40 -1 8 4 0 0 66 19.7
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 38 21 19 40 10 8 7 0 5 119 17.6

Updated : 2021-04-12 00:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Japanese student dies 45 days after scooter accident in Taiwan
Japanese student dies 45 days after scooter accident in Taiwan
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation
Taiwan to recruit extra 300 foreign English teachers
Taiwan to recruit extra 300 foreign English teachers
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Death toll in Taiwan train derailment revised down to 49
Death toll in Taiwan train derailment revised down to 49
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
US issues new guidelines for government contacts with Taiwan
US issues new guidelines for government contacts with Taiwan