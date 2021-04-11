Alexa
Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 22:02
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 5 3 .625 _
Baltimore 4 4 .500 1
Tampa Bay 4 4 .500 1
Toronto 4 5 .444
New York 3 5 .375 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 5 3 .625 _
Cleveland 4 3 .571 ½
Chicago 4 4 .500 1
Kansas City 3 3 .500 1
Detroit 3 5 .375 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 6 3 .667 _
Los Angeles 6 3 .667 _
Seattle 4 4 .500
Texas 3 5 .375
Oakland 3 7 .300

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 5 3 .625 _
Atlanta 4 4 .500 1
New York 2 3 .400
Washington 1 4 .200
Miami 2 6 .250 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 6 2 .750 _
St. Louis 5 3 .625 1
Chicago 4 4 .500 2
Milwaukee 4 4 .500 2
Pittsburgh 2 6 .250 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 7 2 .778 _
San Diego 6 3 .667 1
San Francisco 5 3 .625
Arizona 3 6 .333 4
Colorado 3 6 .333 4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Oakland 7, Houston 3

Cleveland 11, Detroit 3

San Diego 7, Texas 4

Toronto 15, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston (Pérez 0-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 5

San Francisco 4, Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

San Diego 7, Texas 4

Arizona 8, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 5

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 0-0) at St. Louis (Gant 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 1-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Oakland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-12 00:22 GMT+08:00

