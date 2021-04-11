Alexa
NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 22:01
THROUGH APRIL 10

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Beal, WAS 43 467 301 1330 30.9
Curry, GS 45 445 242 1346 29.9
Lillard, POR 50 448 352 1452 29.0
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 468 307 1294 28.8
Doncic, DAL 46 468 235 1310 28.5
Irving, BKN 38 404 136 1050 27.6
LaVine, CHI 50 492 223 1377 27.5
Williamson, NO 47 475 288 1247 26.5
Mitchell, UTA 50 450 248 1315 26.3
Jokic, DEN 52 541 212 1369 26.3
Leonard, LAC 45 425 230 1168 26.0
Booker, PHO 48 457 236 1250 26.0
Tatum, BOS 47 440 191 1207 25.7
James, LAL 41 388 168 1042 25.4
Young, ATL 50 388 378 1271 25.4
Harden, BKN 42 334 275 1060 25.2
Fox, SAC 52 465 260 1284 24.7
Vucevic, CHI 52 511 108 1263 24.3
Brown, BOS 49 449 161 1193 24.3
Sexton, CLE 45 397 221 1085 24.1

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Gobert, UTA 290 437 .664
Holmes, SAC 297 461 .644
Allen, CLE 209 330 .633
Harrell, LAL 314 502 .625
Poeltl, SA 184 295 .624
Williamson, NO 475 770 .617
Ayton, PHO 334 543 .615
Plumlee, DET 202 335 .603
Kanter, POR 265 440 .602
Capela, ATL 303 507 .598

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Capela, ATL 46 216 431 647 14.1
Gobert, UTA 53 180 530 710 13.4
Valanciunas, MEM 45 183 378 561 12.5
Kanter, POR 52 228 394 622 12.0
Vucevic, CHI 52 105 494 599 11.5
Sabonis, IND 48 123 424 547 11.4
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 80 432 512 11.4
Jokic, DEN 52 148 419 567 10.9
Ayton, PHO 52 169 392 561 10.8
Randle, NY 52 68 490 558 10.7

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Harden, BKN 42 457 10.9
Westbrook, WAS 45 485 10.8
Young, ATL 50 475 9.5
Jokic, DEN 52 456 8.8
Doncic, DAL 46 400 8.7
Paul, PHO 51 443 8.7
Green, GS 45 379 8.4
James, LAL 41 323 7.9
Lillard, POR 50 385 7.7
Morant, MEM 42 310 7.4

