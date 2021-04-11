THROUGH APRIL 10
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal, WAS
|43
|467
|301
|1330
|30.9
|Curry, GS
|45
|445
|242
|1346
|29.9
|Lillard, POR
|50
|448
|352
|1452
|29.0
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|45
|468
|307
|1294
|28.8
|Doncic, DAL
|46
|468
|235
|1310
|28.5
|Irving, BKN
|38
|404
|136
|1050
|27.6
|LaVine, CHI
|50
|492
|223
|1377
|27.5
|Williamson, NO
|47
|475
|288
|1247
|26.5
|Mitchell, UTA
|50
|450
|248
|1315
|26.3
|Jokic, DEN
|52
|541
|212
|1369
|26.3
|Leonard, LAC
|45
|425
|230
|1168
|26.0
|Booker, PHO
|48
|457
|236
|1250
|26.0
|Tatum, BOS
|47
|440
|191
|1207
|25.7
|James, LAL
|41
|388
|168
|1042
|25.4
|Young, ATL
|50
|388
|378
|1271
|25.4
|Harden, BKN
|42
|334
|275
|1060
|25.2
|Fox, SAC
|52
|465
|260
|1284
|24.7
|Vucevic, CHI
|52
|511
|108
|1263
|24.3
|Brown, BOS
|49
|449
|161
|1193
|24.3
|Sexton, CLE
|45
|397
|221
|1085
|24.1
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Gobert, UTA
|290
|437
|.664
|Holmes, SAC
|297
|461
|.644
|Allen, CLE
|209
|330
|.633
|Harrell, LAL
|314
|502
|.625
|Poeltl, SA
|184
|295
|.624
|Williamson, NO
|475
|770
|.617
|Ayton, PHO
|334
|543
|.615
|Plumlee, DET
|202
|335
|.603
|Kanter, POR
|265
|440
|.602
|Capela, ATL
|303
|507
|.598
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Capela, ATL
|46
|216
|431
|647
|14.1
|Gobert, UTA
|53
|180
|530
|710
|13.4
|Valanciunas, MEM
|45
|183
|378
|561
|12.5
|Kanter, POR
|52
|228
|394
|622
|12.0
|Vucevic, CHI
|52
|105
|494
|599
|11.5
|Sabonis, IND
|48
|123
|424
|547
|11.4
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|45
|80
|432
|512
|11.4
|Jokic, DEN
|52
|148
|419
|567
|10.9
|Ayton, PHO
|52
|169
|392
|561
|10.8
|Randle, NY
|52
|68
|490
|558
|10.7
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Harden, BKN
|42
|457
|10.9
|Westbrook, WAS
|45
|485
|10.8
|Young, ATL
|50
|475
|9.5
|Jokic, DEN
|52
|456
|8.8
|Doncic, DAL
|46
|400
|8.7
|Paul, PHO
|51
|443
|8.7
|Green, GS
|45
|379
|8.4
|James, LAL
|41
|323
|7.9
|Lillard, POR
|50
|385
|7.7
|Morant, MEM
|42
|310
|7.4