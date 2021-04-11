Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 22:06
ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 46 31 13 0 2 64 166 122
Indy 45 27 15 3 0 57 137 127
Orlando 44 24 16 3 1 52 133 130
South Carolina 44 20 13 7 4 51 127 136
Greenville 47 20 15 9 3 52 134 148
Jacksonville 42 18 18 3 3 42 111 125
Wheeling 43 14 23 5 1 34 128 150
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 46 29 12 4 1 63 137 117
Allen 43 27 13 2 1 57 145 120
Fort Wayne 26 15 7 3 1 34 88 71
Utah 45 19 16 4 6 48 129 148
Tulsa 47 21 21 3 2 47 105 127
Rapid City 46 21 21 3 1 46 136 150
Kansas City 46 19 19 6 2 46 126 131

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville 4, Florida 1

Orlando 3, Greenville 0

Indy 6, Fort Wayne 3

Allen 5, Kansas City 3

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 4

Wichita 1, Utah 0

South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-12 00:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Japanese student dies 45 days after scooter accident in Taiwan
Japanese student dies 45 days after scooter accident in Taiwan
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation
Taiwan to recruit extra 300 foreign English teachers
Taiwan to recruit extra 300 foreign English teachers
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Death toll in Taiwan train derailment revised down to 49
Death toll in Taiwan train derailment revised down to 49
US issues new guidelines for government contacts with Taiwan
US issues new guidelines for government contacts with Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape