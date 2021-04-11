ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|46
|31
|13
|0
|2
|64
|166
|122
|Indy
|45
|27
|15
|3
|0
|57
|137
|127
|Orlando
|44
|24
|16
|3
|1
|52
|133
|130
|South Carolina
|44
|20
|13
|7
|4
|51
|127
|136
|Greenville
|47
|20
|15
|9
|3
|52
|134
|148
|Jacksonville
|42
|18
|18
|3
|3
|42
|111
|125
|Wheeling
|43
|14
|23
|5
|1
|34
|128
|150
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|46
|29
|12
|4
|1
|63
|137
|117
|Allen
|43
|27
|13
|2
|1
|57
|145
|120
|Fort Wayne
|26
|15
|7
|3
|1
|34
|88
|71
|Utah
|45
|19
|16
|4
|6
|48
|129
|148
|Tulsa
|47
|21
|21
|3
|2
|47
|105
|127
|Rapid City
|46
|21
|21
|3
|1
|46
|136
|150
|Kansas City
|46
|19
|19
|6
|2
|46
|126
|131
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Jacksonville 4, Florida 1
Orlando 3, Greenville 0
Indy 6, Fort Wayne 3
Allen 5, Kansas City 3
Rapid City 5, Tulsa 4
Wichita 1, Utah 0
South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.