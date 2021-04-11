American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|Baltimore
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Tampa Bay
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Toronto
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|New York
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Chicago
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Kansas City
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Detroit
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|Los Angeles
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|Seattle
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Texas
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Oakland
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
___
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Seattle 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Oakland 7, Houston 3
Cleveland 11, Detroit 3
San Diego 7, Texas 4
Toronto 15, L.A. Angels 1
Boston 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 0-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.