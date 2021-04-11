|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|32
|23
|5
|4
|67
|23
|74
|Man United
|30
|17
|9
|4
|58
|33
|60
|Leicester
|30
|17
|5
|8
|53
|34
|56
|Chelsea
|31
|15
|9
|7
|50
|31
|54
|Liverpool
|31
|15
|7
|9
|53
|37
|52
|West Ham
|30
|15
|7
|8
|48
|37
|52
|Tottenham
|30
|14
|7
|9
|51
|32
|49
|Everton
|29
|14
|5
|10
|41
|38
|47
|Leeds
|31
|14
|3
|14
|49
|49
|45
|Aston Villa
|30
|13
|5
|12
|43
|33
|44
|Arsenal
|30
|12
|6
|12
|40
|35
|42
|Wolverhampton
|31
|10
|8
|13
|31
|41
|38
|Crystal Palace
|31
|10
|8
|13
|33
|52
|38
|Southampton
|30
|10
|6
|14
|39
|53
|36
|Burnley
|31
|8
|9
|14
|25
|42
|33
|Brighton
|30
|7
|11
|12
|33
|38
|32
|Newcastle
|31
|8
|8
|15
|32
|51
|32
|Fulham
|32
|5
|11
|16
|24
|42
|26
|West Brom
|30
|4
|9
|17
|25
|59
|21
|Sheffield United
|30
|4
|2
|24
|17
|52
|14
Chelsea 2, West Brom 5
Leeds 2, Sheffield United 1
Leicester 0, Man City 2
Arsenal 0, Liverpool 3
Southampton 3, Burnley 2
Newcastle 2, Tottenham 2
Aston Villa 3, Fulham 1
Man United 2, Brighton 1
Everton 1, Crystal Palace 1
Wolverhampton 2, West Ham 3
Fulham 0, Wolverhampton 1
Man City 1, Leeds 2
Liverpool 2, Aston Villa 1
Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 4
Burnley 1, Newcastle 2
West Ham vs. Leicester, 9:05 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Arsenal, 2 p.m.
West Brom vs. Southampton, 1 p.m.
Brighton vs. Everton, 3:15 p.m.
Everton vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Newcastle vs. West Ham, 7:30 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Fulham, 8:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Burnley, 11 a.m.
Leeds vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Southampton, 1 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.
Leicester vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|41
|27
|9
|5
|65
|28
|90
|Watford
|41
|24
|10
|7
|59
|27
|82
|Brentford
|40
|20
|13
|7
|71
|40
|73
|Swansea
|40
|21
|9
|10
|48
|31
|72
|Barnsley
|41
|21
|8
|12
|54
|44
|71
|Bournemouth
|40
|19
|11
|10
|64
|39
|68
|Reading
|41
|19
|9
|13
|56
|45
|66
|Cardiff
|41
|16
|11
|14
|57
|45
|59
|Millwall
|41
|14
|16
|11
|41
|40
|58
|Middlesbrough
|41
|16
|9
|16
|48
|45
|57
|QPR
|40
|15
|11
|14
|47
|47
|56
|Stoke
|41
|14
|13
|14
|45
|46
|55
|Luton Town
|40
|15
|8
|17
|35
|46
|53
|Bristol City
|41
|15
|5
|21
|40
|55
|50
|Nottingham Forest
|41
|12
|13
|16
|34
|39
|49
|Preston
|41
|14
|6
|21
|41
|55
|48
|Blackburn
|41
|12
|11
|18
|52
|47
|47
|Birmingham
|41
|11
|12
|18
|31
|50
|45
|Huddersfield
|40
|11
|11
|18
|42
|60
|44
|Derby
|41
|11
|10
|20
|30
|46
|43
|Coventry
|40
|10
|12
|18
|36
|56
|42
|Rotherham
|37
|10
|6
|21
|38
|51
|36
|Sheffield Wednesday
|40
|11
|8
|21
|34
|52
|35
|Wycombe
|41
|8
|9
|24
|30
|64
|33
Huddersfield 1, Brentford 1
Middlesbrough 1, Watford 1
Blackburn 0, Bournemouth 2
Coventry 3, Bristol City 1
Luton Town 1, Barnsley 2
Nottingham Forest 3, QPR 1
Reading 3, Derby 1
Rotherham 0, Wycombe 3
Stoke 1, Millwall 2
Swansea 0, Preston 1
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Cardiff 0
Brentford 0, Birmingham 0
Norwich 7, Huddersfield 0
Watford 2, Reading 0
Millwall 0, Swansea 3
Barnsley 2, Middlesbrough 0
Birmingham 2, Stoke 0
Bournemouth 4, Coventry 1
Bristol City 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Cardiff 2, Blackburn 2
Derby 0, Norwich 1
Huddersfield 0, Rotherham 0
Preston 0, Brentford 5
QPR 4, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Wycombe 1, Luton Town 3
Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Swansea, 1 p.m.
Rotherham vs. QPR, 2 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Coventry, 2 p.m.
Reading vs. Cardiff, 1 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Birmingham, 7 a.m.
Norwich vs. Watford, 1 p.m.
Brentford vs. Cardiff, 1 p.m.
Swansea vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Middlesbrough, 1 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Coventry, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Hull
|41
|24
|7
|10
|71
|32
|79
|Peterborough
|40
|23
|7
|10
|70
|38
|76
|Sunderland
|39
|19
|14
|6
|60
|31
|71
|Blackpool
|38
|18
|10
|10
|52
|35
|64
|Portsmouth
|39
|19
|7
|13
|57
|42
|64
|Lincoln
|38
|18
|9
|11
|57
|42
|63
|Charlton
|39
|17
|11
|11
|57
|51
|62
|Ipswich
|39
|17
|9
|13
|41
|38
|60
|Oxford United
|40
|17
|8
|15
|59
|48
|59
|Gillingham
|41
|17
|8
|16
|56
|54
|59
|Doncaster
|38
|17
|6
|15
|55
|52
|57
|Accrington Stanley
|39
|16
|9
|14
|52
|57
|57
|Fleetwood Town
|40
|15
|11
|14
|43
|33
|56
|Milton Keynes Dons
|40
|15
|10
|15
|55
|54
|55
|Crewe
|39
|15
|9
|15
|47
|54
|54
|Plymouth
|41
|14
|10
|17
|50
|66
|52
|Shrewsbury
|38
|12
|14
|12
|43
|42
|50
|Burton Albion
|39
|13
|9
|17
|50
|63
|48
|Northampton
|41
|10
|10
|21
|34
|58
|40
|AFC Wimbledon
|39
|9
|12
|18
|41
|62
|39
|Wigan
|40
|10
|8
|22
|43
|67
|38
|Bristol Rovers
|41
|10
|8
|23
|40
|64
|38
|Swindon
|40
|11
|4
|25
|45
|72
|37
|Rochdale
|39
|7
|12
|20
|47
|70
|33
AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 1
Blackpool 4, Gillingham 1
Bristol Rovers 2, Doncaster 1
Burton Albion 2, Swindon 1
Hull 3, Northampton 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Crewe 2
Oxford United 1, Accrington Stanley 2
Peterborough 1, Sunderland 1
Rochdale 0, Ipswich 0
Shrewsbury 3, Plymouth 0
Wigan 0, Portsmouth 1
Charlton vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m. ppd
Accrington Stanley 1, AFC Wimbledon 5
Crewe 0, Oxford United 6
Doncaster 1, Wigan 4
Fleetwood Town 1, Rochdale 0
Gillingham 0, Shrewsbury 0
Ipswich 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Lincoln 2, Blackpool 2
Northampton 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Plymouth 0, Hull 3
Portsmouth 1, Burton Albion 2
Sunderland 1, Charlton 2
Swindon 0, Peterborough 3
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Sunderland, 1 p.m.
Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 1 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Ipswich, 1:30 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Accrington Stanley, 2 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Burton Albion, 2 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Shrewsbury, 2 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Swindon, 2 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cheltenham
|40
|21
|9
|10
|54
|35
|72
|Cambridge United
|41
|21
|8
|12
|61
|41
|71
|Bolton
|40
|19
|10
|11
|50
|45
|67
|Tranmere
|40
|18
|11
|11
|52
|47
|65
|Morecambe
|40
|18
|9
|13
|54
|53
|63
|Forest Green
|40
|17
|11
|12
|51
|46
|62
|Newport County
|39
|17
|10
|12
|49
|40
|61
|Exeter
|39
|16
|12
|11
|64
|44
|60
|Salford
|39
|15
|13
|11
|46
|32
|58
|Carlisle
|39
|17
|7
|15
|55
|46
|58
|Bradford
|39
|16
|10
|13
|46
|43
|58
|Leyton Orient
|40
|16
|9
|15
|44
|41
|57
|Port Vale
|41
|15
|8
|18
|53
|52
|53
|Stevenage
|41
|12
|17
|12
|36
|36
|53
|Crawley Town
|40
|14
|11
|15
|49
|53
|53
|Oldham
|41
|14
|9
|18
|64
|68
|51
|Harrogate Town
|40
|14
|7
|19
|41
|46
|49
|Scunthorpe
|39
|13
|8
|18
|38
|47
|47
|Mansfield Town
|41
|9
|19
|13
|46
|52
|46
|Walsall
|40
|9
|19
|12
|41
|47
|46
|Barrow
|39
|11
|10
|18
|47
|50
|43
|Colchester
|41
|8
|17
|16
|39
|59
|41
|Southend
|41
|8
|13
|20
|24
