Sunday At Monte Carlo Country Club Monte Carlo, Monaco Purse: €2,082,960 Surface: Red clay MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Sunday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Salvatore Caruso (11), Italy, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 7-6 (2), 6-0.

Dominik Koepfer (1), Germany, def. Juan Ignacio Londero (14), Argentina, 6-1, 6-3.

Stefano Travaglia (2), Italy, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Marco Cecchinato (13), Italy, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 6-1, 6-3.

Federico Delbonis (9), Argentina, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Singles

Round of 64

David Goffin (11), Belgium, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.