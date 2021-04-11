Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 11, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;27;Partly sunny;32;27;SW;17;75%;44%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;39;26;Sunshine, very hot;39;26;ENE;13;25%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, cool;15;4;A shower in the p.m.;14;5;W;8;59%;67%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;19;10;Increasing clouds;18;12;ENE;15;76%;33%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;8;0;Partly sunny, chilly;8;1;WNW;18;70%;27%;5

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-1;Rain and snow shower;4;0;ESE;8;63%;62%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Becoming cloudy;29;16;Cooler;20;12;SE;14;30%;55%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;9;-5;Plenty of sun;11;-4;NE;14;53%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;A couple of t-storms;30;18;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;S;13;63%;35%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunny;18;8;Plenty of sun;19;9;SSW;10;45%;12%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing;21;16;A p.m. shower or two;24;18;W;9;88%;76%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;24;12;Hazy sunshine;28;13;NE;11;20%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;SSE;7;75%;77%;11

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;32;20;Mostly cloudy;33;21;SE;10;46%;28%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A.M. showers, cloudy;34;26;A morning shower;33;27;S;11;71%;77%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A couple of showers;16;9;Decreasing clouds;14;8;SSE;14;63%;26%;6

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;19;11;Partly sunny;21;7;NNW;15;40%;21%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;22;9;Partly sunny, warm;24;10;SE;12;44%;21%;6

Berlin, Germany;Warmer;20;1;Occasional rain;9;1;WNW;15;66%;57%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;20;12;Cloudy;20;11;SE;10;65%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;17;Mostly cloudy;27;18;SE;9;58%;22%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;17;7;Thickening clouds;19;4;NW;11;56%;91%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Chilly with rain;8;0;A morning shower;8;-1;NNW;10;65%;46%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Plenty of sunshine;16;1;Abundant sunshine;19;4;SE;7;52%;0%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A shower in the p.m.;17;7;Becoming cloudy;21;3;NW;12;55%;69%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Breezy this morning;20;11;Sunny and nice;23;12;NNW;8;70%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;28;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;19;NNE;7;53%;66%;8

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;19;11;Brief p.m. showers;21;16;S;8;68%;97%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;NNE;14;35%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;22;15;Periods of sun;24;15;SSE;11;72%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;25;19;A stray thunderstorm;26;19;SSE;6;74%;57%;11

Chennai, India;A morning shower;33;27;A morning shower;33;26;SSE;11;70%;53%;11

Chicago, United States;Fog this morning;11;9;Milder;15;7;W;17;57%;46%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;33;25;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;SSE;8;76%;82%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;8;2;A little a.m. rain;8;2;WSW;18;59%;58%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;Hazy sun;26;20;N;20;66%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;30;18;Mostly cloudy;27;15;N;10;52%;69%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;Rainy times;29;24;S;18;89%;83%;9

Delhi, India;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Hazy sun and hot;38;23;NNE;9;18%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Cooler;15;-2;Clouds and sun;13;-1;NE;13;42%;70%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun and warm;35;26;Partly sunny and hot;39;25;SSE;11;41%;6%;11

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;34;23;Brief p.m. showers;31;22;SSE;6;68%;74%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Sprinkles;8;2;A p.m. shower or two;9;1;WSW;13;80%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;Sunshine, pleasant;23;13;N;13;34%;65%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;20;14;Partial sunshine;20;16;E;16;75%;68%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A morning shower;28;23;Cloudy and humid;28;23;SSE;18;82%;44%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;13;ESE;11;42%;13%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;NE;13;69%;57%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Becoming cloudy;9;3;An afternoon shower;10;3;SSW;20;77%;77%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;SE;11;69%;66%;11

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;28;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;ESE;12;73%;29%;11

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;26;19;A passing shower;27;20;NE;17;55%;66%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;34;22;A couple of t-storms;33;22;ESE;9;56%;72%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sun, pleasant;31;18;Partly sunny;32;20;N;16;30%;1%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;11;4;Clearing;13;4;SSE;10;62%;25%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;25;A shower or two;33;24;SSW;10;72%;76%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, nice;31;23;Mostly sunny;31;24;N;20;50%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;28;14;Plenty of sunshine;28;13;NNE;8;25%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;A stray p.m. t-storm;21;6;Clouds and sun, nice;23;10;NNE;8;36%;45%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Hot, becoming breezy;38;23;Very warm;36;24;WNW;18;40%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;29;12;Hazy sunshine;29;13;SW;10;25%;0%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun and breezy;37;21;Hazy sun;36;21;N;22;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and nice;18;1;Plenty of sunshine;15;6;E;9;52%;44%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;26;Partial sunshine;31;24;ENE;18;61%;10%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;34;23;A t-storm around;31;23;SSE;8;73%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy and very warm;36;26;Partly sunny, warm;38;26;S;10;50%;28%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;35;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;NE;4;75%;71%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;13;3;A shower in the a.m.;11;2;NE;10;79%;70%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SW;11;75%;55%;13

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;22;18;Partly sunny, nice;22;18;SSE;13;76%;43%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower in the p.m.;19;9;Mostly cloudy;21;13;NNE;10;70%;27%;3

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;9;0;A shower in spots;8;0;SE;10;65%;42%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Turning sunny;23;14;S;11;57%;11%;6

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy, humid;33;25;Mostly cloudy;31;26;NW;10;72%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;16;3;Mostly sunny;15;4;ENE;10;44%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;31;28;Partly sunny;32;28;NW;9;66%;70%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SE;7;80%;70%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;34;25;A shower in the p.m.;36;26;ENE;10;51%;60%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Windy with a shower;15;9;A morning shower;17;9;NE;14;62%;52%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine, pleasant;26;14;Mostly sunny;26;15;ESE;9;22%;27%;13

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;29;22;A stray thunderstorm;30;20;NE;14;71%;42%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Turning sunny, mild;18;5;Sunny and mild;16;3;SSE;15;43%;2%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;33;26;Mostly sunny;33;27;ESE;16;54%;3%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Very windy, rain;20;17;Plenty of sun;21;13;NNW;11;55%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;Warm with some sun;19;8;Breezy and cooler;16;7;ENE;24;50%;37%;1

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;17;3;Turning out cloudy;15;8;ESE;13;47%;8%;2

Mumbai, India;Hazy, low humidity;36;28;Hazy sunshine;35;28;S;13;52%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;26;16;A stray t-shower;26;16;NNE;12;64%;68%;13

New York, United States;A.M. rain, dense fog;14;9;Occasional rain;12;7;ENE;13;70%;85%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Warmer with some sun;17;6;Sun and some clouds;17;7;WSW;10;44%;15%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, mild;10;-2;Clouds and sun, mild;9;1;WSW;13;68%;26%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;20;9;Warmer;24;14;ESE;11;37%;29%;8

Oslo, Norway;Plenty of sun;8;2;Inc. clouds;5;1;NNW;14;70%;72%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;19;7;A shower or two;16;7;E;25;52%;67%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in places;28;24;A shower in places;28;24;ESE;10;78%;79%;9

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;31;25;A t-storm around;32;25;NW;10;71%;64%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of t-storms;26;24;A thunderstorm;31;24;E;10;80%;81%;13

Paris, France;Spotty showers;8;0;Warmer;12;2;N;12;53%;44%;5

Perth, Australia;Windy, morning rain;24;18;A downpour;22;13;S;22;78%;58%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;S;10;67%;79%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;23;A shower in the p.m.;31;22;ENE;14;70%;80%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;Partly sunny;32;21;SSW;10;51%;27%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Warmer with some sun;19;5;Rain and drizzle;6;1;NW;15;79%;89%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;19;8;Rain, a thunderstorm;14;9;NNE;11;70%;92%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;10;A little p.m. rain;21;11;S;12;60%;70%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;22;11;Clouds and sun, nice;21;12;N;10;75%;2%;8

Recife, Brazil;Morning showers;28;23;Showers around;28;23;ESE;10;82%;90%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;4;0;Mostly sunny;8;2;SE;9;65%;28%;3

Riga, Latvia;A touch of rain;10;8;An afternoon shower;15;4;SSW;20;56%;74%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;31;20;Sunny and hot;34;23;W;14;41%;44%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot, becoming breezy;38;21;Mostly sunny and hot;36;21;ESE;10;17%;2%;11

Rome, Italy;A shower in the p.m.;17;9;A morning shower;17;9;SSW;12;78%;91%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;11;3;Some sun, pleasant;18;5;SSE;12;48%;13%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;17;10;Partly sunny;17;11;WSW;15;60%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;ENE;14;73%;68%;14

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;21;Nice with some sun;29;21;S;12;56%;7%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;17;A t-storm around;25;19;SSW;9;78%;53%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;27;13;Nice with some sun;27;13;SSE;8;27%;36%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;26;9;Sunny and nice;27;10;S;6;27%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;29;20;Partly sunny;29;21;SW;12;67%;6%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;19;7;Periods of sun;20;10;ESE;13;52%;15%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;11;3;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;NNE;13;50%;5%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Clouding up;22;13;Cloudy, p.m. showers;17;11;SE;10;59%;100%;2

Shanghai, China;Windy, p.m. rain;16;15;Rain and drizzle;18;14;W;20;97%;85%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;34;26;A shower or two;32;26;SE;9;67%;73%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Abundant sunshine;16;2;Partly sunny, nice;19;6;SSE;7;54%;39%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;29;23;Some sunshine;29;24;ESE;12;58%;47%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;9;0;Morning rain, cloudy;9;1;SW;13;87%;76%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny, windy, cooler;18;11;Plenty of sun;20;11;SW;20;49%;1%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;28;19;Mostly sunny;30;20;SE;10;62%;30%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Milder;10;6;Clouds and sun, mild;15;3;SSW;18;60%;65%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler with hazy sun;18;5;Plenty of sunshine;18;9;NE;10;40%;14%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Spotty p.m. showers;18;10;Afternoon rain;19;7;NW;14;71%;95%;5

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm around;27;16;Mostly sunny;24;19;SE;12;17%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun, cool;18;12;Decreasing clouds;19;10;N;14;38%;2%;9

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;18;6;Mostly sunny;21;9;ENE;8;51%;31%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;17;11;Partly sunny;20;14;SSE;13;41%;27%;4

Toronto, Canada;Morning rain;14;8;Spotty showers;10;6;ENE;16;80%;78%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy and breezy;25;18;Partly sunny;26;16;ESE;18;33%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy this morning;22;14;Partly sunny;22;12;NW;10;59%;23%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;"Snow, 1-2",-2,-13,"Unseasonably cold";-1;-9;ESE;14;38;1;6;%;undefined%;

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, cool;10;2;Sunny and milder;16;6;NE;9;36%;0%;5

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;18;6;Increasing clouds;19;3;WNW;14;57%;93%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy, hot;34;25;Some sun, very hot;37;25;WSW;7;43%;29%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds breaking;19;7;Breezy in the a.m.;17;4;S;21;44%;43%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouding up;20;10;Mostly cloudy;17;4;NNW;13;60%;65%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;19;16;Partly sunny;21;17;NNW;21;75%;32%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;WSW;9;66%;60%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. thunderstorm;19;5;Partly sunny;17;4;SW;10;47%;44%;8

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-04-11 21:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Japanese student dies 45 days after scooter accident in Taiwan
Japanese student dies 45 days after scooter accident in Taiwan
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation
Taiwan to recruit extra 300 foreign English teachers
Taiwan to recruit extra 300 foreign English teachers
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military