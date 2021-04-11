Alexa
Indian Holi Festival celebrates diversity in Taipei

  156
By Saloni Meghnani, Taiwan News
2021/04/11 19:57
Taipei hosts world's only safe Holi Festival (Facebook, Nick Ho photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The Indian Holi Festival, hosted by Bhartiya Kar-Seva Mandali Taiwan (BKMT) and attended by hundreds, painted Taipei with vibrant colors on Saturday (April 11).

Taipei’s Holi celebration was one of the few in the world to take place on a large scale this year without undermining public health.

Feature performance by Taiwan Bhangra Group (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)

BKMT is a non-profit group built by Indian business owners in Taiwan, and it has the stated aim of giving back to the community. The group focuses on different causes each month, making charitable contributions.

Given the horrific Hualien train derailment tragedy, a majority of the proceeds from this Holi Festival will be donated to a fund for the victims.

Holi is the Indian festival of colors and spring and is meant to celebrate the victory of good over evil. According to one of the event organizers, this year’s festival can be seen as a celebration of the Taiwanese government’s relative success in fighting the pandemic.

Buffet offering traditional Indian foods (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)

From 11:30 in the morning, people began lining up at the entrance to get their temperatures taken, and organizers emphasized the need to follow the epidemic prevention measures established by the government. Many revelers enjoyed a buffet lunch that included staples of Indian cuisine, such as samosas, chana masala, gujia, and gulab jamun.

Eventgoers were saturated with color (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)

The atmosphere buzzed with excitement when the hosts announced colors would be distributed after lunch. In light of the tragic New Taipei water park fire in 2015, the Taiwanese government banned colored powders; however, the Holi Festival in Taipei has fortunately long used organic water-based colors.

"It's all about bringing the community together. When everyone has the Holi colors on their faces, we all look the same and we are one,"said a member of BKMT, adding that by celebrating our cultures, festivals, and differences, we can overcome issues like racism.
color festival
Holi
Taipei Holi Festival
Indian Holi Festival
India
Taiwan

Updated : 2021-04-11 21:19 GMT+08:00

