Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

View fireflies on Taipei’s Tiger Mountain

No registration required to participate in activities

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/11 20:43
(Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office photo)

(Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) is organizing activities on Taipei’s Tiger Mountain to enable people to view the fireflies that come out this time of year, the office said in a press release on Friday (April 9).

The Tiger Mountain firefly visiting tours are scheduled to take place along three trails in the Tiger Mountain trail system on the nights of April 17, 18, 24, and 25. No registration is required to participate in the activities.

Those interested can go to the venue from 7–9 p.m. on the stated days and walk the route.

Visitors should begin a circular tour from the entrance of the Tiger Mountain Nature Trail beside the Songshan Cihui Temple, walk along the trail while following the signs for firefly viewing, then turn right and walk along the Tiger Mountain Biological Trail before going down the mountain via the Tiger Mountain Stream Trail.

There will be guides at three places along the route to help visitors better understand the fireflies and the local ecology.

Transportation:

1. Take the Taipei MRT Blue Line to Houshanpi Station, leave the station from Exit 2, and walk along Zhongpo South Road to Fude Street. The trailhead at the Cihui Temple is located at Lane 251. The walk takes about 15 minutes.

2. Take the Taipei MRT Red Line, get off at Xiangshan Station, then ride the Xinyi Main Line Bus to the Fude Elementary School Stop before walking along Fude Street to the trailhead at Lane 251. The walk takes about five minutes.

View fireflies on Taipei’s Tiger Mountain

View fireflies on Taipei’s Tiger Mountain
(Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office photos)
Songshan Cihui Temple
Hushan
firefly viewing
Tiger Mountain
Taipei
nature
hiking
Taiwan
outdoors
day trips

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Navy's domestically produced transport ship to be launched in late April
Taiwan Navy's domestically produced transport ship to be launched in late April
2021/04/11 11:13
Japanese student dies 45 days after scooter accident in Taiwan
Japanese student dies 45 days after scooter accident in Taiwan
2021/04/10 17:43
UK artist's first Asian solo show delights in Taipei
UK artist's first Asian solo show delights in Taipei
2021/04/10 17:29
2021 Traditional Market Festival opens in Taipei
2021 Traditional Market Festival opens in Taipei
2021/04/10 17:08
Taiwan to recruit extra 300 foreign English teachers
Taiwan to recruit extra 300 foreign English teachers
2021/04/10 15:49

Updated : 2021-04-11 21:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Japanese student dies 45 days after scooter accident in Taiwan
Japanese student dies 45 days after scooter accident in Taiwan
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation
Taiwan to recruit extra 300 foreign English teachers
Taiwan to recruit extra 300 foreign English teachers
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military