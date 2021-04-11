View fireflies on Taipei’s Tiger Mountain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) is organizing activities on Taipei’s Tiger Mountain to enable people to view the fireflies that come out this time of year, the office said in a press release on Friday (April 9).

The Tiger Mountain firefly visiting tours are scheduled to take place along three trails in the Tiger Mountain trail system on the nights of April 17, 18, 24, and 25. No registration is required to participate in the activities.

Those interested can go to the venue from 7–9 p.m. on the stated days and walk the route.

Visitors should begin a circular tour from the entrance of the Tiger Mountain Nature Trail beside the Songshan Cihui Temple, walk along the trail while following the signs for firefly viewing, then turn right and walk along the Tiger Mountain Biological Trail before going down the mountain via the Tiger Mountain Stream Trail.

There will be guides at three places along the route to help visitors better understand the fireflies and the local ecology.

Transportation:

1. Take the Taipei MRT Blue Line to Houshanpi Station, leave the station from Exit 2, and walk along Zhongpo South Road to Fude Street. The trailhead at the Cihui Temple is located at Lane 251. The walk takes about 15 minutes.

2. Take the Taipei MRT Red Line, get off at Xiangshan Station, then ride the Xinyi Main Line Bus to the Fude Elementary School Stop before walking along Fude Street to the trailhead at Lane 251. The walk takes about five minutes.



(Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office photos)