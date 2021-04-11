Alexa
Armed man fired shots, barricaded inside Honolulu hotel room

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 18:07
HONOLULU (AP) — An armed man barricaded himself inside a hotel room at a resort in Honolulu and fired shots through the door, a police official said.

No one was hurt in the gunfire late Saturday at The Kahala Hotel & Resort, Honolulu police Capt. Brian Lynch told news outlets. The resort said in a statement that hotel security and law enforcement evacuated the area around the room and everyone was sheltering in place.

Photos and videos shared by local media showed about 100 people locked down in the hotel's ballroom. Other images from outside the resort showed a large police presence, including a SWAT team.

Lynch said police were waiting for the man to come out of the room.

Updated : 2021-04-11 19:46 GMT+08:00

