Additional COVID-19 vaccination points set up in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Around 114 COVID-19 vaccination booths have been established across Taiwan, while 50 more will be set up after April 16, according to a health official.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is said to be first in line to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday (April 12) when they become available to central and local government employees engaged in epidemic prevention and control.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) spokesperson, said on Sunday that up to 170 vaccination sites will be available to those eligible for a jab.

"On April 16, we will add 56 vaccination points to the existing 114 to make jabs more accessible to qualified populations," he said.

The CDC has divided members of the public into 10 priority groups for receiving the vaccines, with registration allowed for health care personnel and front-line health workers as well as people with higher occupational risk for coronavirus, such as pilots, flight attendants, and cab drivers who offer service to quarantined travelers.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) received the country's first batch of shots on March 22. The vaccines will become available from April 12 for central and local government employees involved in COVID-19 prevention work, according to the CECC's plan.

Media reported that Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je is expected to show up at Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch to get the shot on Monday, the first day it opens to government employees. Ko is going to be accompanied by Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) and Secretary General Chen Chih-ming (陳志銘), who will also receive shots.

Taipei's health department indicates that there are 13 vaccination points set up in the city, with only 10,900 jabs open for registration for the time being.

Meanwhile, the CECC is mulling whether to offer 5,000 to 10,000 self-paid AstraZeneca vaccines to those planning foreign travel. Those shots would commence by the end of April at the earliest.