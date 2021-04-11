Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

5 rebels killed, 2 India soldiers injured in Kashmir

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 15:49
Indian army vehicles leave after the site of a gunbattle in Shopian, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, April 9, 2021. Seven suspec...

Indian army vehicles leave after the site of a gunbattle in Shopian, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, April 9, 2021. Seven suspec...

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Government forces killed five suspected rebels, including a teenager, in gunfights in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said Sunday.

The back-to-back clashes began late Saturday after troops cordoned off two villages in southern Kashmir’s Shopian and Bijbehara areas on intelligence that anti-India militants were hiding there, police said.

Three militants were killed and two soldiers wounded in Shopian, Inspector General Vijay Kumar told reporters, and said troops recovered a rifle and a pistol from the site.

One of the slain militants was a teenage boy who, according to officials, had joined rebel ranks few days earlier. Kumar said several attempts were made to seek the trapped militants’ surrender but they refused.

Indian forces killed two more militants in the second clash in Bijbehara, Kumar said.

At least 15 militants, a policeman and an army soldier have been killed so far this month.

In a surprising decision last month, India and Pakistan agreed to reaffirm their 2003 cease-fire accord along the de facto frontier dividing Kashmir between the two sides. However, a crackdown by Indian forces and attacks by rebels have continued inside the Indian-held portion.

Both countries claim the divided territory in its entirety. Many Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Updated : 2021-04-11 16:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation
Japanese student dies 45 days after scooter accident in Taiwan
Japanese student dies 45 days after scooter accident in Taiwan
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media