New COVID fatality brings death toll to 11 in Taiwan

Chronically ill man was part of Taoyuan General Hospital cluster infection

  228
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/11 17:03
Chuang Jen-hsiang

Chuang Jen-hsiang (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (April 11) announced one more COVID-19 death — someone infected with the virus during the Taoyuan General Hospital cluster infection.

The new fatality (case No. 889) was a Taiwanese man in his 60s. He had a history of chronic diseases and had contracted the virus while receiving other treatments, per CNA.

In addition, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced at a press briefing on Sunday afternoon that a Taiwanese woman in her 20s (case No. 1058) was the latest person in the country to be detected with the disease. Noting that she was an imported case, Chuang said the woman went to work in the U.S. in October of last year and came back to Taiwan on April 3.

The woman presented negative COVID-19 test results within three days of taking her flight back to Taiwan and had no symptoms upon arrival. She was quarantined at home, the report said.

However, the woman began to have flu-like symptoms as well as diarrhea and loss of sense of smell from April 4-8. She was tested on April 9, and the results came back positive on Sunday.

According to the CECC, there have been 1,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Taiwan, including 11 deaths, while 24 people are currently receiving treatment.
COVID-19
CECC
Chuang Jen-hsiang
Taiwan
death toll
coronavirus

Updated : 2021-04-11 18:17 GMT+08:00

