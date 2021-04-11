Storm brewing near Guam unlikely to relieve Taiwan drought: Meteorologist

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Sunday (April 11) that the development of a tropical low-pressure weather system over waters south of Guam is weak and not expected to bring drought relief to Taiwan, per CNA.

As the storm has not fully developed, it has not been named yet, Wu said.

The meteorologist forecast mostly sunny and warm weather for the western portion of Taiwan until Tuesday, while brief afternoon showers can be expected in the east and in mountainous areas.

From Wednesday to Saturday, a lot of moisture will hang over southern China and waters north of Taiwan, and intermittent rains are to be expected in Taiwan’s north and the east when the moisture moves south. He added that rainfall is unlikely in central and southern regions, though mountainous areas may receive occasional showers.

Temperatures in northern Taiwan will dip slightly on Wednesday and Saturday, but weather will become warmer on Thursday and Friday, the meteorologist said. He emphasized that there will be little change in temperature for the south.