BC-GLF--Masters Leaders Cards

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 14:26
%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Saturday
Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Georgia
Par: 72
Third Round
Par out 454 343 454-36
Hideki Matsuyama 454 343 354-35
Xander Schauffele 444 253 544-35
Marc Leishman 444 343 544-35
Justin Rose 344 453 454-36
Will Zalatoris 453 443 544-36

___

Par in 443 545 344-36-72—216
Hideki Matsuyama 432 543 234-30-65—205
Xander Schauffele 443 443 344-33-68—209
Marc Leishman 543 444 344-35-70—209
Justin Rose 442 545 444-36-72—209
Will Zalatoris 343 644 344-35-71—209

Updated : 2021-04-11 16:43 GMT+08:00

