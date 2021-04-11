Alexa
Northern Arizona beats Southern Utah 28-20

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 11:31
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Keondre Wudtee passed for 289 yards and a touchdown and ran for 38 yards and two TDs on Saturday night, and Northern Arizona beat Southern Utah 28-20 to earn a sweep in the spring 2021 season.

The Lumberjacks (2-2, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) scored touchdowns on four of five straight possessions beginning with Wudtee’s 1-yard TD pass to Kevin Daniels with 7 seconds left in the first half. That capped a seven-play, 63-drive that took only 38 seconds, coming after Southern Utah scored with 52 seconds left in the quarter to take a 14-0 lead.

Northern Arizona tied it at 14 on the first drive of the second half. George Robinson’s 15-yard run capped the eight-play, 80-yard drive. Robinson ran eight times for 82 yards and a touchdown for the Lumberjacks.

Wudtee scored his TD runs late in the third and early in the fourth quarter to make it 28-14.

Justin Miller was 34 of 53 for 342 yards for the Thunderbirds (1-4, 1-4) and threw both of his touchdown passes to Landen Measom, who finished with eight catches for 112 yards.

Northern Arizona beat Southern Utah 34-33 on Feb. 27 in the spring season opener for both teams.

