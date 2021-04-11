Taiwan Navy's domestically produced transport ship to be launched in late April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Navy’s domestically built amphibious transport dock, named “The Yushan”, is scheduled to be launched later this month and will be able to transition between military and humanitarian roles, depending on the necessity.

The Navy held a mast-stepping ceremony on March 18, which was presided over by the Navy commander, General Liu Chi-pin (劉志斌), and the chairman of CSBC Corp., Cheng Wen-lung (鄭文隆), Military News Agency reported. General Liu said that he believes with the close cooperation of CSBC and the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), the ship will be delivered without any issue to become the Navy's first vessel that can conduct rescue missions in peacetime and engage in combat during wartime for the navy.

The NT$4.635 billion (US$162.5 million) bid for the construction of the ship was announced in April 2018 and awarded to CSBC. The Yushan can carry amphibious landing craft, AAV-7 amphibious assault vehicles, large vehicles, helicopters, and more. If a major natural disaster occurs, the vessel can also be used as a field hospital and perform humanitarian rescue missions, according to CNA.

NCSIST is responsible for the integration of the ship’s combat systems of the new ship, which includes an MK-75 76mm cannon, two MK-15 Phalanx close-in weapon systems, and two Sea Oryx air defense missile systems. The ship is expected to enter service next year.