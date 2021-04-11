Alexa
Sam Houston State clinches share of Southland title

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 08:42
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Eric Schmid passed for 202 yards and a touchdown and ran for 92 yards to help Sam Houston State beat McNeese State 27-13 on Saturday.

The No. 5 Bearkats (5-0, 5-0 Southland Conference) earned at least a share of the conference title and will be able to clinch it on Saturday when they visit Incarnate Word.

The loss ended the season for the Cowboys (3-4, 2-4) and snapped their streak of 15 straight winning seasons, which had been the longest active streak in FCS.

McNeese State opened the scoring with a field goal in the middle of the first quarter, and Sam Houston State answered with 27 straight points. Noah Smith caught a 19-yard TD pass from Schmid, Ramon Jefferson and Donovan Williams each had TD runs, and Seth Morgan kicked a pair of field goals.

McNeese cut the deficit to 27-13 and drove to a fourth-and-goal from the 3 with a chance to get within a score. But Cody Orgeron fumbled at the 1 on the quarterback draw, forced by Joseph Wallace and recovered by Jevon Leon in the end zone for the Bearkats with 5:08 left in the game.

Orgeron passed for 291 yards and a touchdown for McNeese State.

