Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Montana wallops D-II C. Washington 59-3 in spring opener

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 07:24
Montana wallops D-II C. Washington 59-3 in spring opener

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Cam Humphrey passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns, Montana had a stretch of eight straight possessions ending in scores and the Grizzlies clobbered Division II Central Washington 59-3 on Saturday.

The game, played in a mix of snow flurries and sunshine for 4,000 fans, was the spring season opener for the Griz, who close the brief season Saturday against visiting Portland State.

Montana, playing its first game in 485 days, needed just three minutes to find the end zone when Nick Ostmo capped an eight-play opening drive with a plunge from the 1. The Griz scored at least twice in every quarter and held Central Washington to a second-quarter field goal.

Montana piled up 529 yards of offense to CWU's 178 and went 7-for-9 in the red zone. The Grizzlies made two interceptions and forced a fumble.

Central Washington's Jack Smith was 13-of-21 passing for 113 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Updated : 2021-04-11 09:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation