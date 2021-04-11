Glass with 7 TDs, leads Alabama A&M over Jackson State 52-43

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw six touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Alabama A&M to a 52-43 victory over Jackson State on Saturday.

It was Alabama A&M’s first game since March 6, a 31-7 win over South Carolina State. The Bulldogs’ (3-0, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) scheduled season opener on February 27 was forfeited by Alcorn State.

Glass, a 6-5 senior from St. Louis, was 27-of-40 passing for a career-high 440 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim and one each to Gary Quarles, Zabrian Moore, Odieu Hilaire, and Anthony Howard. Glass also had a 5-yard touchdown run.

Moore had four catches for 114 yards and Hilaire six for 100 yards. Ibrahim finished with five receptions for 94 yards. Glass's 61-yard TD pass to Moore gave the Bulldogs the lead for good, 28-21, with 3:45 left in the second quarter.

Quincy Casey completed 30 of 47 passes for 323 yards with four touchdown passes for Jackson State (4-3, 3-2). Santee Marshall had a 54-yard touchdown run and finished with 126 yards rushing. Warren Newman caught three TD passes and had a 6-yard touchdown run.

