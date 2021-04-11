Alexa
Hawks' Tony Snell to miss at least 2 games with ankle injury

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 05:53
Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic, right, drives the ball away from Atlanta Hawks' Tony Snell (19) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the second half of an...
Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic, right, drives the ball away from Atlanta Hawks' Tony Snell (19) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the second half of an...

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Tony Snell is expected to miss at least two games, including Sunday's game at Charlotte, with a right ankle sprain.

Snell left Friday night's 120-108 win over Chicago in the third quarter with the injury and did not return.

The Hawks say tests confirmed the ankle sprain and also showed a bone bruise. Snell remained in Atlanta and will miss road games at Charlotte and against Toronto in Tampa on Tuesday night.

Snell's status will be updated following the team's return to Atlanta.

Snell is averaging 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in a reserve role.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-11 07:35 GMT+08:00

