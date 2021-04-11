Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sean Couturier breaks 3rd-period tie, Flyers beat Bruins 3-2

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/11 05:08
Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier, left, celebrates with James van Riemsdyk after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game again...

Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier, left, celebrates with James van Riemsdyk after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game again...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier broke a tie midway through the third period to help the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Saturday.

Brian Elliott stopped 29 shots to help Philadelphia move within four points of Boston for the fourth and final playoff spot in the NHL’s East Division. The Bruins have two games in hand on the Flyers, with Philadelphia having 16 games remaining. The teams completed the regular-season series.

Travis Konecny and Shayne Gostisbehere added goals for Philadelphia.

Patrice Bergeron and Jack DeBrusk scored for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 20 shots,

STARS 4, PANTHERS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Rookie Jason Robertson scored twice for his first multigoal NHL game in Dallas' victory over Florida.

Jamie Benn had his third power-play goal in the last six games, Joel L’Esperance also scored and Anton Khudobin made 20 saves.

Aleksander Barkov scored a power-play goal for Florida.

Updated : 2021-04-11 07:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation