By Associated Press
2021/04/11 04:56
Shootout in Utah leaves 2 deputies wounded; suspect dead

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Two Salt Lake County sheriff’s deputies were wounded — one shot in the eye and the other in the face — and the suspect was killed during a shootout Saturday morning outside the county jail.

Officials said both deputies were taken to a hospital. Their identities were not immediately available.

KUTV reported it was not known what led to the shooting.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said in a press conference that the two injured officers worked as part of campus security.

The deputy shot in the eye is in critical condition and the deputy shot in the face is in stable condition, Rivera said.

“These types of incidents are really devastating for the department,” Rivera said. “We hope and we pray that our deputies will be OK.”

Updated : 2021-04-11 07:33 GMT+08:00

