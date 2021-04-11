Alexa
Monmouth wins Big South title, beats Kennesaw State 42-17

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 04:48
WEST LONG BEACH, N.J. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw four touchdown passes as No. 20 Monmouth upset seventh-ranked Kennesaw State 42-17 on Saturday and won the Big South Conference title for the second straight season.

The series has determined the last four conference titles. The Owls (4-1, 2-1), who ended their regular season, won the 2017 and 2018 titles.

Muskett was 19-of-23 passing for 290 yards. The freshman has totaled 742 yards passing and eight touchdown passes without an interception this season.

Lonnie Moore caught eight passes for 124 yards with a pair of touchdowns for Monmouth (3-0, 3-0), which concludes its regular season at Robert Morris on April 17. Terrance Greene Jr. had five receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown. Gene Scott had one catch, a 5-yard touchdown that opened the scoring late in the first quarter.

The Owls' Jonathan Murphy was 9 of 18 for 167 yards passing, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Foster. Preston Daniels added a 1-yard scoring run with about a minute left.

Updated : 2021-04-11 06:03 GMT+08:00

