Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Stars, on rookie Jason Robertson's 2 goals, top Panthers 4-1

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 04:45
Dallas Stars' Roope Hintz (24), Jamie Oleksiak (2) and Jason Robertson (21) combine to control the puck in front of Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lo...
Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (2) pressures Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) as he handles the puck in the first period of an NHL...
Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski (16), Roope Hintz (24) and Jamie Benn, rear, celebrate a goal scored by Benn in the first period of an NHL hockey game agai...
Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) deflects a shot as Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) skates past in the second period of a...
Dallas Stars center Andrew Cogliano (11) and center Rhett Gardner (49) work to control the puck in front of Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment...
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) knocks down a shot from the Dallas Stars using his arm pad during the second period of an NHL hockey...

Dallas Stars' Roope Hintz (24), Jamie Oleksiak (2) and Jason Robertson (21) combine to control the puck in front of Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lo...

Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (2) pressures Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) as he handles the puck in the first period of an NHL...

Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski (16), Roope Hintz (24) and Jamie Benn, rear, celebrate a goal scored by Benn in the first period of an NHL hockey game agai...

Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) deflects a shot as Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) skates past in the second period of a...

Dallas Stars center Andrew Cogliano (11) and center Rhett Gardner (49) work to control the puck in front of Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment...

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) knocks down a shot from the Dallas Stars using his arm pad during the second period of an NHL hockey...

DALLAS (AP) — Rookie Jason Robertson scored twice for his first multigoal NHL game, and Jamie Benn scored his third power-play goal in the last six games Saturday to lead the Dallas Stars to a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers.

Joel L’Esperance joined Robertson scoring in the first two minutes and Anton Khudobin made 20 saves for the Stars, who won for the fourth time in their last six games. Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski had two assists each.

Robertson’s 11 goals tie him for second place among NHL rookies, including seven in the last 10 games.

Aleksander Barkov scored a power-play goal with 1.5 seconds to play in the second period for the Panthers, who lost their third straight game to match a season high. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 16 shots in a rare loss to the Stars — he has a career record of 15-2-1 against Dallas.

Robertson scored on a top-shelf wrist shot one minute in. Forty-nine seconds later, L’Esperance tipped a centering pass from Justin Dowling on the rush.

Benn settled a Pavelski pass from behind the net off his right skate in front of the net to give the Stars a 3-0 lead at 9:03 of the first period.

Barkov stuffed in his own rebound amid a scrum around the Dallas crease. Robertson answered 1:21 into the third period with an unassisted goal in transition through traffic that sailed past Bobrovsky’s glove.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Finish the two-game series at Dallas on Tuesday night.

Stars: Complete a back-to-back Sunday night at Nashville. They’re 1-3-3 in back-to-back finales.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-11 06:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Taiwan president pressed to pardon tortured death row inmate
Taiwan president pressed to pardon tortured death row inmate