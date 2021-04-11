Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Huff in on 3 TDs as Presbyterian defeats Davidson 29-24

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 03:05
Huff in on 3 TDs as Presbyterian defeats Davidson 29-24

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Huff passed for two touchdowns, ran for another and Rod Haygood's interception with 1:22 remaining sealed Presbyterian's 29-24 win over Davidson on Saturday, avenging an earlier loss to the Wildcats in March.

Davidson (4-2, 3-1 Pioneer Football League) rode into into its final game of the spring on four straight wins, including one last week that snapped 25th-ranked San Diego's 39-game PFL win streak.

The Wildcats scored first Saturday when Coy Williams ran for the first of his two touchdowns to cap a grinder of a game-opening drive, taking 11 plays to cover 74 yards in 5:32.

Incoming PFL member Presbyterian (3-3) answered with a 91-yard campaign to tie when Jarius Jeter scored from the 15. The Blue Hose surged ahead 14-7 in the second quarter when Keith Pearson caught a 5-yarder from Huff.

Presbyterian's Colby Campbell made 25 tackles, a single-game record for the program.

Williams punched over from the 3 to give Davidson a 17-14 lead midway through the third quarter in a game that saw three lead changes.

Presbyterian surged with two unanswered TDs — a 27-yard pass from Huff to Pearson and Huff's keeper from the 4. Jack Henegan kicked a 25-yard field goal with just under two minutes left for the final score.

Huff was 21-of-25 passing for 198 yards for the Blue Hose and Pearson had 11 catches for 114 yards.

Phelps passed for 55 yards for Davidson but rushed for 115 on 21 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Updated : 2021-04-11 04:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Taiwan president pressed to pardon tortured death row inmate
Taiwan president pressed to pardon tortured death row inmate