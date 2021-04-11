Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Minnesota guard Kalscheur announces transfer to Iowa State

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 02:35
Minnesota guard Kalscheur announces transfer to Iowa State

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur announced Saturday he's transferring to Iowa State for his senior season, the first of several expected departures from the Gophers following their coaching change.

Kalscheur said on Twitter he was excited about “the next chapter and fresh start” for his college career with the Cyclones.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Kalscheur is a native of Minnesota who was recruited by new Gophers coach Ben Johnson, who was an assistant at the time. Kalscheur also played at DeLaSalle High School under coach Dave Thorson, who was just hired as an assistant on Johnson's staff.

Johnson replaced Richard Pitino, who was fired after eight seasons. Kalscheur was the star of Minnesota's only NCAA Tournament win under Pitino, as a freshman in 2019 when he scored 24 points on 5-for-11 shooting from 3-point range against Louisville. Kalscheur was the team's best defender, too, routinely drawing the opponent's top scorer.

In 88 games with the Gophers, all starts, he averaged 10.4 points and shot 34.5% from 3-point range.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-04-11 04:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Taiwan president pressed to pardon tortured death row inmate
Taiwan president pressed to pardon tortured death row inmate