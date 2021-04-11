Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Kyrgyzstan votes on constitution boosting president's powers

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 02:18
Riders compete during a kok boru, also called ulak tartysh, a traditional game in which players on horseback manoeuvre with a goat's carcass and score...
A medic prepares to administer a dose of China's Sinopharm vaccine to a patient in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Monday, March 29, 2021. Vaccinations against C...
A medical worker administers a shot of China's Sinovac vaccine to a patient in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Monday, March 29, 2021. Vaccinations against COVID...

Riders compete during a kok boru, also called ulak tartysh, a traditional game in which players on horseback manoeuvre with a goat's carcass and score...

A medic prepares to administer a dose of China's Sinopharm vaccine to a patient in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Monday, March 29, 2021. Vaccinations against C...

A medical worker administers a shot of China's Sinovac vaccine to a patient in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Monday, March 29, 2021. Vaccinations against COVID...

MOSCOW (AP) — Voters in Kyrgyzstan will cast ballots Sunday on whether to approve a new constitution that would substantially increase the president’s powers in this impoverished Central Asian nation.

The referendum comes three months after Sadyr Zhaparov was elected president, following the ouster of the previous president amid protests, the third time in 15 years that a leader of Kyrgyzstan had been driven from office in a popular uprising.

In the January election that brought Zhaparov to office, voters also approved a referendum on whether presidential powers should be increased.

The proposed new constitution would reduce the size of the country’s parliament by 25% to 90 seats and give the president the power to appoint judges and heads of law-enforcement agencies. It also calls for creating an advisory council that critics say could essentially become a shadow parliament or an instrument for the president to exert pressure.

Zhaparov last year was serving a prison sentence on charges of abducting a regional governor amid a dispute over a gold mine when he was freed by demonstrators who contested the results of the October parliamentary election.

Immediately after his release, Zhaparov mobilized stone-hurling supporters to evict President Sooronbai Jeenbekov from office and then took the helm as the nation’s interim leader.

Kyrgyzstan, a nation of 6.5 million people that borders China, is a member of Russia-dominated economic and security alliances. It hosts a Russian air base and depends on Moscow’s economic support.

Updated : 2021-04-11 04:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Taiwan president pressed to pardon tortured death row inmate
Taiwan president pressed to pardon tortured death row inmate