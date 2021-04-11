West Virginia lawmakers pass needle exchange regulation bill

In this photo provided by Chad Cordell, signs for syringe returns are shown Saturday, March 6, 2021, at a nonprofit group's health fair in Charleston,... In this photo provided by Chad Cordell, signs for syringe returns are shown Saturday, March 6, 2021, at a nonprofit group's health fair in Charleston, W.Va. For years, West Virginia has had the nation's highest rate of drug overdose deaths. Now the state is wrestling with another, not entirely unrelated health emergency: a spike in HIV cases related to intravenous drug use. (Chad Cordell via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia bill that would regulate needle exchange programs passed the Republican-controlled legislature on Saturday. Critics have said more stringent requirements for distributing clean syringes will constrain the number of providers who give clean syringes to injection drug users not able to quit the habit altogether.

Supporters said the legislation would help those addicted to opioids get connected to health care services fighting substance abuse.

Participants would also need to show an identification card to get a syringe. Republicans backing the bill said it was necessary due to some needle exchange programs “operating so irresponsibly” that they were causing syringe litter.

But the new rules would take effect amid one of the nation's highest spikes in HIV cases related to intravenous drug use.

The surge, clustered primarily around the capital of Charleston and the city of Huntington, is being attributed at least in part to the cancellation in 2018 of a needle exchange program.

City leaders and first responders complained that such a program in Kanawha County led to an increase in needles being left in public places and abandoned buildings, and it was shut down.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin on Monday submitted a congressional inquiry with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding an HIV outbreak in the county.

The West Virginia Democrat asked for the inquiry on behalf of the Kanawha County Commission two months after a CDC official warned that the county’s outbreak was “the most concerning in the United States.”

The legislation would require licenses for syringe collection and distribution programs. Operators would have to offer an array of health outreach services, including overdose prevention education and substance abuse treatment program referrals.

Republican Sen. Mike Maroney said those “wraparound services” are the most important part of the bill.

Opponents say the bill’s stringent measures would force existing exchange programs to close. Democratic Sen. Ron Stollings called it a “knee jerk reaction to needle litter."

Republican Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo said needle providers can cooperate with other organizations providing health outreach services in order to be in compliance with the proposed law.

Another provision would require syringes to be marked with the program passing them out. Takubo said that could help settle once-and-for-all the question of whether exchanges lead to litter.

On Friday, the House of Delegates added a provision that would give local governments the freedom to bar certain groups or providers from setting up a needle exchange program.