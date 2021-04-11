Alexa
Alexander-Arnold ends Liverpool's long wait for Anfield win

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 00:11
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston ...
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Trent Alexander-Arnold's stoppage-time goal earned Liverpool a 2-1 win over Aston Villa as the soon-to-be-deposed champions ended their six-match losing run at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

The right back collected a poorly cleared ball just inside the area and curled a shot into the bottom corner, clinching a victory that moved Liverpool level on points with West Ham — the team which occupied the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot coming into the weekend.

England manager Gareth Southgate, who dropped Alexander-Arnold from the most recent national-team squad, was at a virtually empty Anfield to see the goal.

Mohamed Salah’s 57th-minute equalizer from close range, which canceled out the opening goal from Ollie Watkins, was Liverpool’s first goal in open play at Anfield in 2021.

The Reds went 68 home league matches unbeaten before a defeat to Burnley in January precipitated their improbable losing run that later encompassed Brighton, Manchester City, Everton, Chelsea and Fulham.

There was a two-minute silence before the game to honor Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Friday at the age of 99. Players wore black armbands and flags at the stadium were lowered to half-staff.

___

