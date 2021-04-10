Alexa
The Latest: Cubs 1st base coach tests positive for COVID-19

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/10 23:26
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Crick delivers against the Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pitt...

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Chicago Cubs first base coach Craig Driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

Driver wasn't feeling well so he stayed in Chicago when the team traveled to Pittsburgh for the start of a six-game trip.

The club said Saturday that contact tracing determined no one in the traveling party was a close contact. It also said testing came back negative on the traveling party on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Cubs were to play the Pirates again on Saturday. Mike Napoli was the first base coach for Chicago's 4-2 win in the series opener Thursday.

___

Updated : 2021-04-11 01:30 GMT+08:00

