SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/10 22:06
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 29 22 4 2 1 47 92 57
Knoxville 34 21 10 2 1 45 105 79
Huntsville 29 15 13 1 0 31 86 90
Pensacola 30 12 14 2 2 28 84 88
Birmingham 30 6 18 6 0 18 63 116

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Macon 9, Pensacola 3

Huntsville 6, Knoxville 5

Saturday's Games

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-11 00:00 GMT+08:00

