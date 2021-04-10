SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 29 22 4 2 1 47 92 57 Knoxville 34 21 10 2 1 45 105 79 Huntsville 29 15 13 1 0 31 86 90 Pensacola 30 12 14 2 2 28 84 88 Birmingham 30 6 18 6 0 18 63 116

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Macon 9, Pensacola 3

Huntsville 6, Knoxville 5

Saturday's Games

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.