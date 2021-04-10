Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/10 22:09
All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 17 13 3 1 0 27 57 33
Hartford 14 7 6 1 0 15 48 45
Bridgeport 15 3 11 1 0 7 30 57
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 25 18 5 1 1 38 81 58
Toronto 20 10 9 0 1 21 64 66
Manitoba 22 9 11 2 0 20 64 66
Stockton 21 9 11 1 0 19 63 65
Belleville 18 7 11 0 0 14 44 61
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 19 14 4 0 1 29 81 50
Texas 23 11 10 2 0 24 73 78
Iowa 21 9 9 3 0 21 61 77
Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46
Cleveland 14 8 5 1 0 17 49 40
Rockford 20 7 12 1 0 15 58 77
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 20 13 5 2 0 28 64 50
Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53
Syracuse 16 9 6 1 0 19 58 48
Rochester 16 8 5 2 1 19 53 56
WB/Scranton 18 6 7 3 2 17 52 63
Utica 10 6 3 0 1 13 36 33
Binghamton 18 4 9 4 1 13 46 67
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 24 18 6 0 0 36 80 55
San Diego 28 17 11 0 0 34 96 88
Bakersfield 23 13 9 0 1 27 80 66
San Jose 21 8 7 4 2 22 59 71
Ontario 26 9 14 3 0 21 84 102
Colorado 19 8 8 2 1 19 56 62
Tucson 22 8 13 1 0 17 60 76

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Laval 5, Toronto 3

Rochester 4, Utica 2

Iowa 4, Chicago 1

Bakersfield 5, Henderson 3

San Diego 8, Tucson 6

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, ppd

Saturday's Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, ppd

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Belleville at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-11 00:00 GMT+08:00

