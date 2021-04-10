Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/10 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 4 3 .571 _ _ 4-3 L-1 0-1 4-2
Boston 4 3 .571 _ _ 4-3 W-4 3-3 1-0
New York 3 4 .429 1 1 3-4 L-2 3-3 0-1
Tampa Bay 3 4 .429 1 1 3-4 W-1 1-0 2-4
Toronto 3 5 .375 3-5 L-4 0-2 3-3
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 W-2 1-0 4-2
Chicago 4 4 .500 ½ 4-4 W-1 1-0 3-4
Cleveland 3 3 .500 ½ 3-3 W-2 2-1 1-2
Kansas City 3 3 .500 ½ 3-3 L-2 2-1 1-2
Detroit 3 4 .429 2 1 3-4 L-2 3-3 0-1
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 6 2 .750 _ _ 6-2 L-1 1-1 5-1
Los Angeles 6 2 .750 _ _ 6-2 W-2 4-2 2-0
Seattle 3 4 .429 1 3-4 L-1 3-3 0-1
Texas 3 4 .429 1 3-4 L-1 2-2 1-2
Oakland 2 7 .222 3 2-7 W-1 1-6 1-1

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Philadelphia 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 L-1 5-1 0-1
New York 2 2 .500 1 2-2 W-1 1-0 1-2
Atlanta 3 4 .429 2 3-4 W-3 1-0 2-4
Washington 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-3 1-2 0-1
Miami 1 6 .143 4 1-6 L-4 1-5 0-1
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 6 1 .857 _ _ 6-1 W-6 5-1 1-0
St. Louis 5 2 .714 1 _ 5-2 W-4 1-0 4-2
Chicago 4 3 .571 2 ½ 4-3 W-1 3-3 1-0
Milwaukee 3 4 .429 3 3-4 L-1 1-2 2-2
Pittsburgh 1 6 .143 5 1-6 L-6 0-1 1-5
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 6 2 .750 _ _ 6-2 W-1 1-0 5-2
San Diego 5 3 .625 1 _ 5-3 W-1 4-3 1-0
San Francisco 4 3 .571 ½ 4-3 W-2 1-0 3-3
Colorado 3 5 .375 3 2 3-5 L-1 3-4 0-1
Arizona 2 6 .250 4 3 2-6 L-3 0-1 2-5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 1

San Diego 3, Texas 0

Oakland 6, Houston 2

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Pivetta 1-0) at Baltimore (López 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0) at Toronto (Roark 0-1), 1:07 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 0-1) at Cleveland (Allen 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Morejon 0-0) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-1), 2:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 1, Washington 0

San Francisco 3, Colorado 1

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 1

San Diego 3, Texas 0

Cincinnati 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Williams 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-1) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-0), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Morejon 0-0) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-1), 2:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (De León 0-0) at Arizona (Weaver 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-0) at Atlanta (Smyly 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-10 23:59 GMT+08:00

