Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/10 22:01
NBA Leaders

THROUGH APRIL 9

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Beal, WAS 43 467 301 1330 30.9
Curry, GS 44 432 238 1308 29.7
Lillard, POR 49 439 347 1425 29.1
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 468 307 1294 28.8
Doncic, DAL 46 468 235 1310 28.5
Irving, BKN 37 398 132 1032 27.9
LaVine, CHI 50 492 223 1377 27.5
Williamson, NO 47 475 288 1247 26.5
Jokic, DEN 52 541 212 1369 26.3
Leonard, LAC 45 425 230 1168 26.0
Mitchell, UTA 49 438 233 1273 26.0
Booker, PHO 47 446 234 1223 26.0
Tatum, BOS 47 440 191 1207 25.7
James, LAL 41 388 168 1042 25.4
Young, ATL 50 388 378 1271 25.4
Harden, BKN 42 334 275 1060 25.2
Fox, SAC 51 454 256 1254 24.6
Vucevic, CHI 52 511 108 1263 24.3
Brown, BOS 49 449 161 1193 24.3
Sexton, CLE 44 387 213 1056 24.0

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Gobert, UTA 288 435 .662
Holmes, SAC 287 448 .641
Allen, CLE 209 330 .633
Harrell, LAL 310 492 .630
Poeltl, SA 184 295 .624
Lopez, WAS 187 303 .617
Williamson, NO 475 770 .617
Ayton, PHO 327 533 .614
Plumlee, DET 198 327 .606
Kanter, POR 256 424 .604

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Capela, ATL 46 216 431 647 14.1
Gobert, UTA 52 177 522 699 13.4
Valanciunas, MEM 45 183 378 561 12.5
Kanter, POR 51 216 376 592 11.6
Vucevic, CHI 52 105 494 599 11.5
Sabonis, IND 48 123 424 547 11.4
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 80 432 512 11.4
Jokic, DEN 52 148 419 567 10.9
Ayton, PHO 51 169 382 551 10.8
Randle, NY 52 68 490 558 10.7

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Harden, BKN 42 457 10.9
Westbrook, WAS 44 471 10.7
Young, ATL 50 475 9.5
Jokic, DEN 52 456 8.8
Doncic, DAL 46 400 8.7
Paul, PHO 50 433 8.7
Green, GS 44 372 8.5
James, LAL 41 323 7.9
Lillard, POR 49 375 7.7
Morant, MEM 42 310 7.4

Updated : 2021-04-10 23:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island