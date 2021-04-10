THROUGH APRIL 9
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal, WAS
|43
|467
|301
|1330
|30.9
|Curry, GS
|44
|432
|238
|1308
|29.7
|Lillard, POR
|49
|439
|347
|1425
|29.1
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|45
|468
|307
|1294
|28.8
|Doncic, DAL
|46
|468
|235
|1310
|28.5
|Irving, BKN
|37
|398
|132
|1032
|27.9
|LaVine, CHI
|50
|492
|223
|1377
|27.5
|Williamson, NO
|47
|475
|288
|1247
|26.5
|Jokic, DEN
|52
|541
|212
|1369
|26.3
|Leonard, LAC
|45
|425
|230
|1168
|26.0
|Mitchell, UTA
|49
|438
|233
|1273
|26.0
|Booker, PHO
|47
|446
|234
|1223
|26.0
|Tatum, BOS
|47
|440
|191
|1207
|25.7
|James, LAL
|41
|388
|168
|1042
|25.4
|Young, ATL
|50
|388
|378
|1271
|25.4
|Harden, BKN
|42
|334
|275
|1060
|25.2
|Fox, SAC
|51
|454
|256
|1254
|24.6
|Vucevic, CHI
|52
|511
|108
|1263
|24.3
|Brown, BOS
|49
|449
|161
|1193
|24.3
|Sexton, CLE
|44
|387
|213
|1056
|24.0
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Gobert, UTA
|288
|435
|.662
|Holmes, SAC
|287
|448
|.641
|Allen, CLE
|209
|330
|.633
|Harrell, LAL
|310
|492
|.630
|Poeltl, SA
|184
|295
|.624
|Lopez, WAS
|187
|303
|.617
|Williamson, NO
|475
|770
|.617
|Ayton, PHO
|327
|533
|.614
|Plumlee, DET
|198
|327
|.606
|Kanter, POR
|256
|424
|.604
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Capela, ATL
|46
|216
|431
|647
|14.1
|Gobert, UTA
|52
|177
|522
|699
|13.4
|Valanciunas, MEM
|45
|183
|378
|561
|12.5
|Kanter, POR
|51
|216
|376
|592
|11.6
|Vucevic, CHI
|52
|105
|494
|599
|11.5
|Sabonis, IND
|48
|123
|424
|547
|11.4
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|45
|80
|432
|512
|11.4
|Jokic, DEN
|52
|148
|419
|567
|10.9
|Ayton, PHO
|51
|169
|382
|551
|10.8
|Randle, NY
|52
|68
|490
|558
|10.7
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Harden, BKN
|42
|457
|10.9
|Westbrook, WAS
|44
|471
|10.7
|Young, ATL
|50
|475
|9.5
|Jokic, DEN
|52
|456
|8.8
|Doncic, DAL
|46
|400
|8.7
|Paul, PHO
|50
|433
|8.7
|Green, GS
|44
|372
|8.5
|James, LAL
|41
|323
|7.9
|Lillard, POR
|49
|375
|7.7
|Morant, MEM
|42
|310
|7.4