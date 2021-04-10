ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|45
|31
|12
|0
|2
|64
|165
|118
|Indy
|44
|26
|15
|3
|0
|55
|131
|124
|Orlando
|43
|23
|16
|3
|1
|50
|130
|130
|South Carolina
|44
|20
|13
|7
|4
|51
|127
|136
|Greenville
|46
|20
|14
|9
|3
|52
|134
|145
|Jacksonville
|41
|17
|18
|3
|3
|40
|107
|124
|Wheeling
|43
|14
|23
|5
|1
|34
|128
|150
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|25
|15
|6
|3
|1
|34
|85
|65
|Wichita
|45
|28
|12
|4
|1
|61
|136
|117
|Allen
|42
|26
|13
|2
|1
|55
|140
|117
|Utah
|44
|19
|15
|4
|6
|48
|129
|147
|Kansas City
|45
|19
|18
|6
|2
|46
|123
|126
|Tulsa
|46
|21
|21
|3
|1
|46
|101
|122
|Rapid City
|45
|20
|21
|3
|1
|44
|131
|146
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Jacksonville 3, Florida 2
Fort Wayne 4, Indy 1
South Carolina 3, Wheeling 2
Allen 4, Kansas City 3
Tulsa 3, Rapid City 0
Wichita 5, Utah 4
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled