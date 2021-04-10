Alexa
ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/10 22:06
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 45 31 12 0 2 64 165 118
Indy 44 26 15 3 0 55 131 124
Orlando 43 23 16 3 1 50 130 130
South Carolina 44 20 13 7 4 51 127 136
Greenville 46 20 14 9 3 52 134 145
Jacksonville 41 17 18 3 3 40 107 124
Wheeling 43 14 23 5 1 34 128 150
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 25 15 6 3 1 34 85 65
Wichita 45 28 12 4 1 61 136 117
Allen 42 26 13 2 1 55 140 117
Utah 44 19 15 4 6 48 129 147
Kansas City 45 19 18 6 2 46 123 126
Tulsa 46 21 21 3 1 46 101 122
Rapid City 45 20 21 3 1 44 131 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Jacksonville 3, Florida 2

Fort Wayne 4, Indy 1

South Carolina 3, Wheeling 2

Allen 4, Kansas City 3

Tulsa 3, Rapid City 0

Wichita 5, Utah 4

Saturday's Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-04-10 23:58 GMT+08:00

