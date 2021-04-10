Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/10 22:00
NHL Glance

All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 41 26 11 4 56 138 125
N.Y. Islanders 41 26 11 4 56 122 96
Pittsburgh 41 26 13 2 54 141 116
Boston 37 21 10 6 48 106 93
N.Y. Rangers 40 19 16 5 43 131 109
Philadelphia 39 18 15 6 42 116 141
New Jersey 39 14 19 6 34 101 127
Buffalo 40 9 25 6 24 93 141
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 39 27 9 3 57 128 94
Tampa Bay 40 27 11 2 56 138 101
Florida 41 26 11 4 56 132 111
Nashville 41 22 18 1 45 109 116
Chicago 41 18 18 5 41 114 129
Dallas 38 14 14 10 38 105 100
Columbus 42 15 19 8 38 106 137
Detroit 42 13 23 6 32 91 135
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 40 27 9 4 58 142 95
Vegas 39 26 11 2 54 127 92
Minnesota 39 24 13 2 50 117 106
Arizona 41 19 17 5 43 114 129
St. Louis 40 18 16 6 42 116 126
San Jose 39 18 17 4 40 111 129
Los Angeles 39 15 18 6 36 106 115
Anaheim 41 12 22 7 31 92 133
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 40 27 10 3 57 133 100
Edmonton 41 25 14 2 52 134 115
Winnipeg 40 24 13 3 51 129 109
Montreal 37 17 11 9 43 118 103
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124
Ottawa 41 13 24 4 30 107 153

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

St. Louis 9, Minnesota 1

Colorado 2, Anaheim 0

Vegas 7, Arizona 4

San Jose 5, Los Angeles 2

Pittsburgh 6, New Jersey 4

Washington 4, Buffalo 3

Saturday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, ppd

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-10 23:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island