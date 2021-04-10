All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|41
|26
|11
|4
|56
|138
|125
|N.Y. Islanders
|41
|26
|11
|4
|56
|122
|96
|Pittsburgh
|41
|26
|13
|2
|54
|141
|116
|Boston
|37
|21
|10
|6
|48
|106
|93
|N.Y. Rangers
|40
|19
|16
|5
|43
|131
|109
|Philadelphia
|39
|18
|15
|6
|42
|116
|141
|New Jersey
|39
|14
|19
|6
|34
|101
|127
|Buffalo
|40
|9
|25
|6
|24
|93
|141
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|39
|27
|9
|3
|57
|128
|94
|Tampa Bay
|40
|27
|11
|2
|56
|138
|101
|Florida
|41
|26
|11
|4
|56
|132
|111
|Nashville
|41
|22
|18
|1
|45
|109
|116
|Chicago
|41
|18
|18
|5
|41
|114
|129
|Dallas
|38
|14
|14
|10
|38
|105
|100
|Columbus
|42
|15
|19
|8
|38
|106
|137
|Detroit
|42
|13
|23
|6
|32
|91
|135
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|40
|27
|9
|4
|58
|142
|95
|Vegas
|39
|26
|11
|2
|54
|127
|92
|Minnesota
|39
|24
|13
|2
|50
|117
|106
|Arizona
|41
|19
|17
|5
|43
|114
|129
|St. Louis
|40
|18
|16
|6
|42
|116
|126
|San Jose
|39
|18
|17
|4
|40
|111
|129
|Los Angeles
|39
|15
|18
|6
|36
|106
|115
|Anaheim
|41
|12
|22
|7
|31
|92
|133
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|40
|27
|10
|3
|57
|133
|100
|Edmonton
|41
|25
|14
|2
|52
|134
|115
|Winnipeg
|40
|24
|13
|3
|51
|129
|109
|Montreal
|37
|17
|11
|9
|43
|118
|103
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|100
|120
|Calgary
|40
|16
|21
|3
|35
|103
|124
|Ottawa
|41
|13
|24
|4
|30
|107
|153
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
St. Louis 9, Minnesota 1
Colorado 2, Anaheim 0
Vegas 7, Arizona 4
San Jose 5, Los Angeles 2
Pittsburgh 6, New Jersey 4
Washington 4, Buffalo 3
Boston at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, ppd
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.