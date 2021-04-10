Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Man City stunned by 2-1 loss to Leeds in Premier League

By Associated Press
2021/04/10 21:36
Leeds United's Stuart Dallas, left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match b...
Referee Andre Marriner, left, shows a red card to Leeds United's Liam Cooper, second right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Man...
Leeds United's Stuart Dallas, left, is congratulated by teammate Ezgjan Alioski, right, after scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier...
Leeds United's head coach Marcelo Bielsa, left, watches play during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United a...

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas, left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match b...

Referee Andre Marriner, left, shows a red card to Leeds United's Liam Cooper, second right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Man...

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas, left, is congratulated by teammate Ezgjan Alioski, right, after scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier...

Leeds United's head coach Marcelo Bielsa, left, watches play during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United a...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City conceded in second-half stoppage time to lose 2-1 to 10-man Leeds on Saturday, halting its march to the Premier League title.

Stuart Dallas, who had put Leeds in front in the first half at the Etihad Stadium, strode through the middle on a rare foray forward by the visitors in the second half and placed a low finish past goalkeeper Ederson to inflict only a fourth loss of the campaign on the runaway leaders.

Leeds had center back Liam Cooper sent off for a reckless lunge on Gabriel Jesus in first-half injury time and City dominated after the break, with its only reward coming when Ferran Torres equalized in the 76th.

City, which is 14 points clear of second-place Manchester United, still requires a maximum of 11 points to regain the title and has six games left .

There was a two-minute silence before the game to honor Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Friday at the age of 99. Players wore black armbands and flags at the stadium were lowered to half-staff.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-10 23:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island