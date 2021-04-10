Alexa
John Naisbitt, author of bestseller 'Megatrends,' dies at 92

By Associated Press
2021/04/10 20:22
BERLIN (AP) — The American author John Naisbitt, whose 1982 bestselling book “Megatrends” was published in dozens of countries, has died at 92, the Austrian news agency APA has reported.

Naisbitt died in his home at Lake Woerthersee on Thursday, a friend of the family told APA. The cause of death was not given.

Naisbitt was born on January 15, 1929, in Salt Lake City and grew up in Glenwood, Utah.

His book “Megatrends: Ten New Directions Transforming Our Lives” was about understanding the present in order to predict the future. Naisbitt published several other books, some of them dealing with the rise of China. He also founded the Naisbitt China Institute, a research institution studying the transformation of China and gave many lectures on future studies during his career.

