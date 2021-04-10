Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/04/10 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 10, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;90;78;A thunderstorm;89;80;SW;12;78%;80%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;102;76;Sunshine, very hot;102;79;ENE;9;22%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;61;43;Cool with some sun;57;40;SW;11;59%;38%;8

Algiers, Algeria;An afternoon shower;72;54;Mostly cloudy;64;49;SW;7;78%;16%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;46;36;Spotty showers;44;33;NNW;16;81%;62%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;22;15;A bit of a.m. snow;36;31;N;9;58%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warm with some sun;86;61;Becoming cloudy;84;61;E;10;22%;5%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little a.m. snow;41;25;Sunny and chilly;41;22;NE;15;75%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot;94;74;A couple of t-storms;83;64;S;11;79%;69%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny;61;43;Plenty of sun;63;46;NE;6;47%;1%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain;68;64;Showers around;74;64;ESE;5;87%;71%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;86;60;Not as warm;77;54;NNE;14;23%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;92;73;A t-storm in spots;92;73;SE;6;69%;59%;13

Bangalore, India;Becoming cloudy;91;66;Hazy sunshine;90;68;ESE;7;46%;8%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;82;A morning shower;89;80;SSW;6;71%;62%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Spotty showers;59;52;A shower in the p.m.;63;49;E;9;78%;87%;5

Beijing, China;Sun and clouds;66;54;Partly sunny;70;54;SSW;9;35%;31%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;65;39;Mostly sunny, nice;68;49;ESE;10;47%;15%;6

Berlin, Germany;A little rain;47;43;A little a.m. rain;67;39;SSE;8;67%;82%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in places;66;52;A t-storm around;66;52;SE;5;72%;55%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;79;59;Partly sunny;81;62;E;8;57%;15%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;65;44;Windy;62;47;SSE;19;53%;43%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler with rain;46;34;Chilly with rain;41;32;NNE;8;87%;89%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;58;32;Plenty of sunshine;59;36;SSE;6;55%;0%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;64;35;An afternoon shower;66;43;S;8;53%;68%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;64;Decreasing clouds;68;52;W;9;65%;3%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Very windy;82;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;65;SE;7;52%;60%;4

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;61;46;Mostly sunny;65;48;NE;9;50%;1%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy this morning;66;53;Mostly sunny, nice;71;52;NNW;10;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partial sunshine;73;60;Partly sunny, nice;71;58;SSE;9;78%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;78;68;A thunderstorm;78;67;SSE;4;76%;63%;10

Chennai, India;Hazy sun;91;78;Partly sunny;92;80;SE;6;67%;30%;12

Chicago, United States;Rain and a t-storm;57;47;Spotty showers;51;47;W;15;72%;83%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;91;76;An afternoon shower;88;76;SE;5;72%;84%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Variable cloudiness;47;33;A little p.m. rain;44;36;N;14;85%;90%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;77;67;Sunny and pleasant;78;68;N;10;72%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and nice;75;52;Sunny and warmer;86;65;SSE;10;34%;5%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy this morning;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;SSE;11;86%;70%;11

Delhi, India;Sunny and very warm;97;71;Hazy and very warm;100;72;NNW;7;19%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Sunny and warmer;71;40;Cooler;60;30;ENE;10;28%;15%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;98;76;Hot with hazy sun;103;76;SW;7;47%;4%;11

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;94;72;An afternoon shower;88;72;SSE;4;71%;78%;11

Dublin, Ireland;An afternoon flurry;45;30;Sprinkles;45;33;W;10;64%;65%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, nice and warm;75;48;Sunshine, pleasant;74;51;NNE;9;32%;5%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;67;58;A shower in the p.m.;70;58;W;11;73%;56%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;75;71;A shower in the a.m.;82;73;SSE;9;89%;68%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;77;55;Sunny and delightful;80;56;E;7;40%;6%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;87;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;S;10;59%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;39;34;Breezy in the a.m.;45;38;ESE;13;74%;61%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;92;79;SE;7;63%;66%;11

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;77;70;Some sun, pleasant;80;71;E;9;64%;16%;11

Honolulu, United States;A shower in places;81;65;A shower in places;79;67;NNE;8;58%;66%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;96;71;Partly sunny;94;71;S;5;40%;44%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Breezy this morning;88;64;Becoming cloudy;88;65;N;11;28%;6%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, cool;50;34;Mostly sunny;53;36;NNE;8;64%;18%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;SSE;7;75%;59%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;91;76;Breezy in the p.m.;88;73;N;16;39%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;81;54;Plenty of sunshine;85;56;NE;5;37%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;69;45;Partly sunny, nice;71;45;N;6;39%;33%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;102;74;Hazy and hot;101;75;WNW;10;25%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;82;53;Hazy sunshine;85;54;SSW;6;24%;0%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;100;76;Hazy sun and breezy;98;71;N;19;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partial sunshine;56;34;Sunny and nice;61;33;E;6;45%;0%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;86;77;A stray shower;86;78;E;13;65%;55%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;NE;5;75%;60%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;80;Warm with hazy sun;96;80;SW;7;53%;5%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;93;76;Showers around;92;77;NNE;3;72%;80%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;57;39;Showers around;55;39;E;8;78%;94%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;93;81;A stray thunderstorm;91;78;SSW;8;71%;56%;13

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;73;65;Mostly cloudy;72;65;S;7;76%;40%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower and t-storm;65;54;A shower in the p.m.;67;49;N;8;67%;55%;7

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;46;36;A brief shower;47;33;NNW;10;57%;76%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;78;56;Partly sunny, nice;74;57;SSE;6;51%;2%;8

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;SW;6;75%;83%;11

Madrid, Spain;A shower and t-storm;63;49;Spotty showers;62;40;NE;6;76%;84%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;83;A stray shower;89;81;WNW;6;68%;73%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;76;ESE;4;81%;74%;3

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, less humid;92;79;Partial sunshine;95;78;ENE;7;47%;4%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Windy with a shower;60;46;Showers around;58;53;SW;19;63%;91%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;79;57;Sunshine, pleasant;79;58;SW;6;20%;26%;13

Miami, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;82;75;A shower and t-storm;82;72;E;13;77%;84%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Not as cool;57;41;Sunny and mild;63;41;SSE;9;58%;17%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Variable cloudiness;91;81;Sun and clouds;91;79;ESE;10;65%;26%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;65;Windy with rain;67;62;SW;21;68%;66%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;72;46;Partly sunny, warm;67;47;NE;8;49%;10%;4

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;53;38;Sunny and pleasant;61;39;SSE;7;47%;6%;4

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun, less humid;91;82;Brilliant sunshine;94;82;N;7;56%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm or two;80;60;A t-storm in spots;79;60;NNE;9;64%;66%;11

New York, United States;A shower in the a.m.;61;53;Morning rain;59;50;NE;7;80%;89%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy in the p.m.;56;44;Lots of sun, cool;61;43;SSE;7;38%;15%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;46;26;Mild with some sun;46;28;SE;6;69%;1%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;63;43;Sunny;69;48;E;5;43%;0%;8

Oslo, Norway;Plenty of sun;47;28;Plenty of sun;49;35;NNE;6;40%;82%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;75;47;A warm breeze;65;46;E;15;54%;29%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;84;77;A shower in places;83;76;ESE;8;79%;77%;8

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;A thunderstorm;88;76;NW;6;74%;63%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of t-storms;84;74;A couple of t-storms;84;73;SE;6;83%;70%;9

Paris, France;Rain, heavy at times;59;40;Spotty showers;47;33;N;10;76%;82%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy;82;64;Rain, not as warm;73;64;SE;14;67%;95%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some brightening;92;80;A t-storm around;93;79;S;5;61%;75%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;88;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;NNE;8;74%;66%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;88;70;Partly sunny, nice;88;69;ENE;7;50%;18%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds;60;38;Clouds and sun, mild;68;43;SSE;6;50%;36%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A p.m. shower or two;65;38;High clouds;70;44;NW;5;51%;20%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;65;50;Afternoon rain;68;50;SW;8;67%;75%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;71;53;Partly sunny;69;52;NE;6;76%;5%;9

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;74;Morning showers;82;74;SE;6;85%;100%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;35;33;A little a.m. rain;39;34;ENE;10;88%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;47;27;A touch of rain;51;45;SE;5;66%;64%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;83;64;Sunny and pleasant;86;68;N;7;60%;0%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, hot;101;75;Mostly sunny and hot;99;70;N;10;9%;1%;11

Rome, Italy;Variable cloudiness;61;47;Showers around;63;49;SE;9;60%;70%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;An afternoon shower;46;32;Plenty of sunshine;52;35;SE;7;44%;25%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;64;49;Mostly sunny;62;49;WSW;10;57%;3%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;78;63;A t-storm around;82;65;E;8;73%;64%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;82;70;Mostly sunny;82;71;E;10;65%;3%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;76;62;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;SW;6;83%;35%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;81;53;Nice with some sun;81;55;N;5;24%;33%;12

Santiago, Chile;A morning shower;68;42;Sunny and warmer;80;49;S;4;26%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;68;Mostly sunny;84;68;ENE;8;61%;4%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;63;51;A shower in the a.m.;65;44;N;6;72%;55%;7

Seattle, United States;Windy;50;32;Mostly sunny;53;36;NNE;7;57%;3%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;66;41;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;54;WSW;4;46%;5%;7

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;66;57;Rain and drizzle;63;59;SE;13;90%;97%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, warm;93;78;Afternoon showers;90;78;NNE;5;70%;80%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;57;31;Mostly sunny;61;36;SSE;5;50%;4%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Periods of sun;84;74;Partial sunshine;84;75;ENE;7;56%;4%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;50;30;Increasing clouds;47;32;E;6;61%;68%;3

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;73;57;Sunny, windy, cool;65;52;WSW;19;41%;0%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;67;66;Partly sunny, warmer;81;69;ESE;7;64%;39%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy;43;35;Milder;50;40;E;9;60%;72%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and beautiful;78;51;Sunny and cooler;64;44;NE;8;37%;15%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;66;52;Cloudy with a shower;65;50;ENE;7;66%;75%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;82;67;A t-storm around;76;59;NW;8;25%;44%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy and cooler;61;55;Periods of sun, cool;65;56;WSW;11;36%;6%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;64;38;Periods of sun;65;44;ESE;5;48%;17%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;58;47;Mostly sunny;64;48;ESE;7;39%;2%;8

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun, mild;63;50;Morning rain, cloudy;58;45;S;10;71%;92%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;70;58;Hazy and breezy;77;63;ESE;16;40%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy;72;58;Breezy;72;58;SE;14;54%;21%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rather cloudy;50;26;A bit of a.m. snow;26;9;N;13;66%;77%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with sunshine;50;34;Brilliant sunshine;51;37;N;5;49%;0%;5

Vienna, Austria;Thickening clouds;65;46;Partly sunny;66;44;SE;8;51%;30%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun, warm;94;77;Very hot;96;76;NNE;5;44%;40%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Milder;55;39;Warmer;64;44;SSE;7;60%;28%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Warmer;63;41;Clouds and sun, mild;66;49;S;13;53%;31%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Afternoon rain;68;63;Partly sunny, breezy;69;61;NNW;18;81%;8%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;98;79;A p.m. t-storm;95;78;WSW;7;66%;65%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;49;A p.m. t-storm;65;43;E;6;60%;73%;3

Updated : 2021-04-10 22:24 GMT+08:00

