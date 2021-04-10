Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Apartment of Russian investigative journalist raided

By Associated Press
2021/04/10 17:54
Apartment of Russian investigative journalist raided

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities took a prominent investigative journalist in for questioning after searching his apartment, and the news website he works for said the actions were likely connected to a story about one of President Vladimir Putin’s closest associates.

Roman Anin, chief editor of the Vazhnikh Istorii website, is considered a witness in a criminal case for violation of privacy. Anin’s lawyer, Anna Stavitskaya, told Russian news agencies on Saturday that Anin refused to answer questions and was released but is to be interviewed again on Monday.

Vazhnikh Istorii said the questioning likely involved a 2016 story Anin wrote for the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta that alleged a lavish super-yacht belonged to Igor Sechin, head of Russian state oil company Rosneft.

Novaya Gazeta was ordered to retract the story as a result of a civil court case, but a criminal case in the matter has been pending for years.

Rosneft is Russia's second-largest state-controlled company, reporting $79.6 billion in revenue in 2020. Oil exports are key to Russia's economy, and Sechin's position gives him considerable influence.

He was a deputy prime minister under Putin before taking the helm at Rosneft.

Updated : 2021-04-10 19:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island