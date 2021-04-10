UK artist's first Asian solo show delights in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — British contemporary artist Felix Treadwell's first solo exhibition in Asia features paintings and a large-scale installation, and will continue in Taipei until Sunday (April 11).

Presented by Dopeness Art Lab in Da'an District, the exhibition showcases Treadwell's latest series of works, titled "Dominion" and centers on dinosaurs — for a look back at history, culture, and nature. A chubby, vegetarian Tyrannosaurus rex and a dreamy brontosaurus seize attention at first look.

A graduate of the Royal College of Art, Treadwell first set foot in Taiwan six months ago and made his debut at Art Taipei in 2020. He did so in order to reach out to new audiences and has since developed a universal language through his art to express his personal feelings.



Felix Treadwell's debut solo show titled "Dominion." (Dopeness Art Lab photo)



Opening day (Dopeness Art Lab photo)

The show contains 20 paintings, using acrylic paints, and there is also a 4-meter-tall mixed-media installation. "Regardless of culture, you may have a connection to the imaginary dinosaur. It is a link to childhood," said Treadwell, adding that, "I try to feel like a kid again."

"The characters seem sad and isolated because they want to fit in, there is hope in them,” according to Treadwell, "I hope the audience can feel companionship and less lonely when seeing them.”

The child-friendly beasts that Treadwell creates are popular among visitors of all ages, but there is also fear and danger in some of the paintings. "When I was a kid, I was so intrigued and fascinated by these giant creatures, but also scared and terrified at the same time," explained the artist.

Treadwell pointed to his latest work "Godzilla" as an example. The image is on his Instagram account and he commented that something frightening can be transformed into something heroic.

"By knowing more of the unknown, humans can change perceptions and coexist with something that we originally find terrifying," Treadwell commented.



(Dopeness Art Lab photo)



(Dopeness Art Lab photo)



Treadwell and his work. (Taiwan News photo)