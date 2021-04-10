Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Underwater quake shakes Indonesia's Java, no tsunami warning

By Associated Press
2021/04/10 16:36
Underwater quake shakes Indonesia's Java, no tsunami warning

MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — A strong underwater earthquake rattled Indonesia’s main island of Java on Saturday, but no tsunami warnings have been posted and there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.0 quake at a depth of 82 kilometers (50.9 miles) was centered 44.8 kilometers (27.8 miles) south of Sumberpucung town of Malang District in East Java province.

Rahmat Triyono, the head of Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami center, said in a statement the undersea earthquake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami. He urged people to stay away from slopes of soil or rocks that have the potential for landslides, as people in some parts of the province felt a moderate tremor for a few seconds.

The disaster agency released photos of a damaged ceiling at a hospital in Blitar, a neighboring city of Malang, while the roofs of some houses were reportedly damaged.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

In January, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 105 people and injured nearly 6,500, while more than 92,000 displaced, after striking Mamuju and Majene districts in West Sulawesi province.

Updated : 2021-04-10 17:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island