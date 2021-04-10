2021 Traditional Market Festival opens in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Taipei Traditional Market Festival opened on Saturday (April 10) at the Yuanshan Plaza of Taipei Expo Park, featuring nearly 60 vendors from public markets across the city.

The annual event, which will run until 6 p.m. on Sunday, aims to promote local food ingredients and culture, as well as a new image for traditional markets, according to Taipei City Government.

A dozen dumpling sellers will take part in the "World's Best Vendor Competition" this year, while 20 vendors who earned the title in the past will reintroduce their products to the public. There will also be 15 stalls offering delicacies commonly found in Taiwan's traditional markets and 12 jewelry apparel sellers.

During his opening ceremony address, Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said traditional markets are the best place to learn about a city's lifestyle in a limited period of time. A visit to these markets will reveal local economic development and the habits of its residents, he said.

Since Taipei is the capital of Taiwan, the quality of its traditional markets is extremely important, Ko emphasized. He said wet markets must improve their cleanliness and hygiene to attract more foreign buyers.

Ko also revealed the city government has begun its project of transforming all traditional markets in Taipei into "five-star markets" over the coming months. Besides the markets that have already been renovated — including Nanmen Market, First Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale Market, and Chenggong Market — public markets in Dongmen, Beitou, and Xinyi District will also begin their upgrades soon, he said.

Ko promised to overturn the stereotypical idea of traditional markets. He added that he is determined to improve the quality of life for Taipei's residents.



Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je takes a photo with pork vendor at Traditional Market Festival. (CNA photo)



Traditional pastries available for purchase at the event. (CNA photo)