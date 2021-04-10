Hail falls on Taiwan’s tallest peak

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hail fell for several minutes on Taiwan’s tallest peak, Yushan, on Saturday (April 10) around noon, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Even so, the prediction is for three days of summer weather, with rain and cooler temperatures to return on Wednesday (April 14), CNA reported.

Hail forms when droplets of water are carried upward by strong currents of rising air, high enough to freeze before they fall to earth, forecasters said. At 3,952 meters, Yushan in central Taiwan’s Nantou County is the country’s highest mountain.

As to the weather over the coming days, north Taiwan will experience summer temperatures from Sunday (April 11) through Tuesday (April 13) thanks to southerly winds. However, cooler weather will make its return from Wednesday, according to forecasters.

Maximum temperatures from 28 degrees Celsius in the north to 30 C in central Taiwan and 32 in the south are possible over the next few days, with rain only likely on the main island’s eastern side.

Northeasterly rains will bring lower temperatures and rain to north and east Taiwan, as well as mountainous areas all over the Taiwan from April 14-16, according to the Central Weather Bureau.