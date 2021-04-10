Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Brazilian, US surfers win opening WSL event in Australia

By Associated Press
2021/04/10 14:49
Brazilian, US surfers win opening WSL event in Australia

NEWCASTLE, Australia (AP) — Defending World Surf League champion Italo Ferreira won an all-Brazilian men’s final Saturday over Gabriel Medina at the Newcastle Cup, the first of four WSL tour events in Australia over the next six weeks as the world’s top competitors prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 2019 world champion edged Medina in a tight decider at Merewether Beach to move to the top of the world rankings after two events. A pair of seven-point rides was enough for Ferreira to win the title from two-time world champion Medina, securing a 14.94 two-wave total in comparison to Medina’s 13.27.

The 26-year-old Ferreira’s win was his seventh WSL title. He now heads to the Narrabeen Classic at Sydney, which is scheduled to begin next Friday, replacing Hawaii’s John John Florence as tour leader.

Florence has already qualified for the United States for July’s Tokyo Games, where surfing is making its Olympic debut.

Earlier Saturday, four-time world champion Carissa Moore of the United States beat Australian rookie Isabella Nichols to win the women’s Newcastle event.

Moore, from Hawaii, capped a dominant few days to win her 24th WSL title, scoring a two-wave total of 15.73 which included a near-perfect 9.50 ride.

Moore, who scored nine-point waves in the quarterfinal, semifinal and final, will head to Narrabeen for the third stop on the world tour with the world No. 1 ranking.

Moore came into the event second on the rankings after losing in the final of the season opener in Hawaii to Tyler Wright, but moves into the yellow jersey after the Australian’s early exit in Newcastle.

“I feel so good to be standing No. 1 at the end of this contest,” Moore told the WSL broadcast. “This year is going to be a great race and a good title showdown at the end of year, I hope I make it there.”

Nichols, who lives on the Sunshine Coast north of Brisbane in Queensland state, beat seven-time world champion and fellow Australian Stephanie Gilmore in the quarterfinals.

The WSL competitors spent two weeks in quarantine ahead of the Newcastle event due to the coronavirus pandemic. The final two events after Narabeen will be held in Western Australia state — from May 2-12 at Margaret River south of Perth and from May 16-26 on Rottnest Island off the coast of Perth.

Olympic surfing is scheduled to take place at Tsurigasaki Beach, 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Tokyo, from July 25 to Aug. 1. It will feature 20 male and 20 female competitors, with limitations place on the number of surfers per country.

___

AP Olympics coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-10 16:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island